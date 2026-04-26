Tech Drops Tight Nine-Inning Thriller Against No. 13 Florida State

THE FLATS – Despite controlling game three early, Georgia Tech softball (29-26, 10-14 ACC) dropped its final conference games of the regular season with an 8-5 result after nine innings against No. 13 Florida State (43-7, 18-3 ACC).
QUICK HITS
- Madalyn Johnson made her 28th start, 35th appearance, on Sunday afternoon. She finished game three recording four strikeouts against 13 batters faced across 3.0 innings pitched.
- After facing one batter in the fourth, Johnson was relieved by Sydnie Watts. In her ninth relief appearance of the season, 14th appearance, Watts recorded one strikeout after facing 17 batters across 3.2 innings pitched.
- Kenley Hilleary made her 27th relief appearance, 29th appearance, in the seventh inning. The senior finished the day facing only 16 batters across 2.1 innings of work.
- Gracyn Tucker saw her second home run of the series leave Mewborn during the third inning. Tucker now sits with 18 home runs this season, 32nd of her career. She continues to lead Tech in home runs while also ranked fourth in the ACC.
- Her three-RBI in game marked her 12th multi-RBI game of the season and brought her to six RBI in the series, 58 RBI this season.
- The third baseman was one of five Yellow Jackets to record at least one run on Sunday.
- Holly Medina, Paige Vukadinovich, and Raegan Wall recorded two hits apiece in the final game against the Seminoles. Of those three, Medina sits with the most multi-hit games this season (16) while Vukadinovich and Wall sit with eight multi-hit games each.
- Senior Addison Leschber was spot on defensively on Sunday as she recorded a season high 14 putouts. The first baseman was just one putout short of tying her career high of 15 putouts set against Coastal during the 2025 season.
- After selling out the three-game series earlier this month, Georgia Tech softball saw season high attendance numbers during each game of the series with Florida State, including the largest crowd of the season on Sunday.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- After both teams went scoreless through two complete innings, Florida State got on the board in the top of the third with a pair of solo home runs.
- The Yellow Jackets were quick to respond with four runs on three hits in the bottom of the third. Wall quickly got herself in scoring position starting with a bunt that put her on first before advancing to second while Willer took a walk. The speedster stole third to put herself 60 feet from home before Medina’s single to left center provided enough time for Wall to get home. With Willer and Medina on base, Tucker took the lead for Tech with a home run over left field.
- Florida State was able to score one run in the fourth and fifth innings starting with a solo home run in the fourth before a walk mixed with a pair of singles provided one run in the fifth.
- With the game tied 4-4 going into the sixth, Tech was able to limit FSU to only one hit in the top half of the inning before scoring one run on three hits in the bottom. After getting on base with a single and advancing to second off Madi Duffel’s ground out, Vukadinovich turned on the jets to safely reach home off Simon’s single to left field.
- Watts was able to help Tech get the final two outs of the seventh inning before Hilleary was sent into the circle. The Seminoles went on to tie the game a few pitches later with a double to center field that advanced the runner home from first.
- Tech and Florida State held their respectively five-run totals through the eighth. The top of the ninth began with a solo home run that gave the Seminoles the lead. One walk, one hit, and a pair of Tech errors forced the Yellow Jackets to trail by three runs before their final half inning at bat.
UP NEXT
The Yellow Jackets will wrap up their 2026 regular season schedule with one final home game against Furman on Tuesday, April 28 at 6 p.m. The final midweek game can be streamed on ACCNX.
Purchasing 2026 Tickets
Tickets for Tech’s midweek game against Furman April 28 can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).
2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!
Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!
Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!
Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!
On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!
Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.