Tech Drops Tight Battle with FSU

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team dropped a tight battle to Florida State, 4-1, to close out the weekend.

FSU claimed the doubles point with victories on Courts 2 and 3. The Seminoles established early momentum with leads on four of the six courts in the first set of singles play. The Jackets responded with a strong 6-3 frame from Hidde Schoenmakers on Court 2 with multiple players gaining ground in their opening sets.

The heavens opened up around the hour mark with an hour-long delay before resuming play indoors. Elias Shokry won a crucial first-set tiebreaker in convincing fashion, 7-3, to claim a vital first frame.

FSU won the singles match on Court 6 to increase their lead before the No. 76 player in the nation came from a set down to win in three sets on Court 2.

Five total matches were forced into third sets, sophomore Gianluca Carlini erased his first set loss with two dominant 6-2 sets to put Tech on the board. Carlini won 12 of the final 16 games, marking his second consecutive three-set comeback after his win over Miami.

Jonathan Irwanto kept the match alive after winning his second-set tiebreaker, taking a set off the No. 118 ranked collegiate player. The Court 1 battle split 6-4 sets before Florida State’s Corey Craig pulled away to clinch the match at 6-4.

Georgia Tech will return to the state of North Carolina for their final road trip of the regular season. The Jackets will face Duke on Friday at 3 p.m. before meeting North Carolina on Sunday at noon.

#53 Florida State 4, #55 Georgia Tech 1

Singles:

Corey Craig (FSU) def. Christophe Clement (GT) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 #76 Erik Schiessl (FSU) def. Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Mohammad Alkotop (FSU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 Jonathan Irwanto (GT) vs. #118 Azariah Rusher (FSU) 3-6, 7-6 (4), 0-1, unfinished Elias Shokry (GT) vs. Gabor Hornung (FSU) 7-6 (3), 5-7, 2-3, unfinished Justin Lyons (FSU) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles:

Christophe Clement/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) vs. Erik Schiessl/Jan Sebesta (FSU) 4-5, unfinished Oren Ezerzer/Gabor Hornung (FSU) def. Jonathan Irwanto/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-3 Justin Lyons/Mohammad Alkotop (FSU) def. Gianluca Carlini/Elias Shokry (GT) 6-4

Georgia Tech (9-7, 1-5 ACC) | Florida State (9-9, 0-6 ACC)

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 2); Singles (6, 2, 3, 1)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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