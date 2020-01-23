Tech Drops Overtime Decision Against UNC, 67-60

BOX SCORE (PDF)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech tied the game with 11 seconds left to play to force overtime, but North Carolina outscored the Jackets, 13-6, in the extra period as Tech dropped a 67-60 decision Thursday in McCamish Pavilion. The loss moved Tech to 14-5 overall and 5-3 in ACC play.

How It Happened

Kierra Fletcher tied the game with 11.2 seconds left, hitting a clutch three-pointer from the corner, forcing North Carolina to burn a timeout and setup a 54-54 contest. The junior then pulled down the defensive rebound on the Tar Heels’ game-winning attempt, but time expired before the Jackets were able to attempt a final play in regulation.

UNC won the tip and opened overtime with a pair of unanswered buckets before Fletcher converted an old-fashioned three-point play to pull the Jackets within one, 58-57, with 2:56 remaining. North Carolina answered hitting a triple to open a 9-3 run to close the game.

Tech led after the first quarter, 21-16, and held a narrow 26-25 lead at halftime. The Jackets held their largest lead of eight points twice in the first half, while UNC didn’t take its first lead until the third quarter. The teams worked through five lead changes and three ties in a contest that witnessed neither team hold larger than an eight-point advantage.

Fletcher led Tech with 19 points and was one of four Yellow Jackets to finish in double-figures. Lorela Cubaj added 12 points, while Lotta-Maj Lahtinen chipped in 11 and Jasmine Carson finished with 10 points. Tech shot 35.8 percent (24-67) from the field and 8-of-14 from the free throw line. North Carolina missed just one free throw, going 15-for-16 at the charity stripe and shooting 40.7 percent (24-59) overall from the floor. Janelle Bailey led all scorers with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Next Up

Georgia Tech opens a two-game road swing at Duke this Sunday, Jan. 26. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. in Durham, N.C.

