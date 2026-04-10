Tech Drops Home Finale

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team dropped its final match of the regular season to Clemson, 4-0, at home.

Clemson secured two doubles victories on Courts 1 and 2 as the Tech Court 3 pairing led 6-5 before the match was left unfinished.

Sophomore Gianluca Carlini got out to a hot start in singles play, winning three of the first four opening games and held on to win the opening set at 6-4 on Court 3. Richard Biagiotti controlled his set to same set score at 6-4 down on Court 6 as Jonathan Irwanto dropped the final two games at 5-5 as the Tigers edged GT across the opening sets.

Clemson quickly extended its lead with a straight-sets win on Court 5 before the Tigers’ main two singles players closed out the match. Carlini led 3-2 in the second set before his match was left unfinished.

Georgia Tech concludes the regular season and will travel to Cary, North Carolina, for the 2026 ACC Men’s Tennis Championships. The Jackets will begin in the first round on Wednesday, April 15, at either 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Tech will await tomorrow’s slate of conference matches to determine its opponent.

#30 Clemson 4, #52 Georgia Tech 0

Singles:

#39 Viktor Markov (CU) def. Christophe Clement (GT) 6-3, 6-2 Noa Vukadin (CU) def. Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 6-2, 6-1 Gianluca Carlini (GT) vs. Matisse Farzam (CU) 6-4, 3-2, unfinished Jonathan Irwanto (GT) vs. Marko Mesarovic (CU) 5-7, 0-3, unfinished Henrik Bladelius (CU) def. Elias Shokry (GT) 6-2, 6-3 Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Noah Cherubino (CU) 6-4, 2-3, unfinished

Doubles:

#23 Noa Vukadin/Viktor Markov (CU) def. Christophe Clement/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 6-4 Henrik Bladelius/Marko Mesarovic (CU) def. Jonathan Irwanto/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-3 Gianluca Carlini/Elias Shokry (GT) vs. Matisse Farzam/Yannic Nittmann (CU) 5-6, unfinished

Georgia Tech (12-12, 3-10 ACC) | Clemson (16-11, 8-5 ACC)

Order of Finish: Doubles (2, 1); Singles (5, 1, 2)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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