Tech Drops First ACC Contest at #23 NC State

RALEIGH – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team dropped its opening conference contest at No. 23 NC State, 4-0.

The Jackets were trading the opening six games on three courts of doubles play before the Wolfpack won crucial break points to move ahead. NC State secured wins on Courts 2 and 3 to win the doubles point.

The indoor facility offered four courts available as the top four lines faced off with the Court 5 and 6 matchups waiting until singles battles were completed. Richard Biagiotti took Court 1 after No. 15 Martin Borisiouk won in straight sets over Christophe Clement.

NC State cleared up a second straight-sets win on Court 3 before No. 117 Jules Leroux clinched the match off a tough 6-3, 7-5 battle with Elias Shokry on Court 4. Gianluca Carlini’s three-set battle on Court 2 was left unfinished after trading 6-3 sets with No. 104 William Manning.

Georgia Tech will continue its first weekend in the Tar Heel state with a Sunday clash against defending national champions No. 3 Wake Forest at noon.

#23 NC State 4, #43 Georgia Tech 0

Singles:

#15 Martin Borisiouk (NCSU) def. Christophe Clement (GT) 6-1, 6-0 Gianluca Carlini (GT) vs. #104 William Manning (NCSU) 6-3, 3-6, 0-1, unfinished Ainius Sabaliauskas (NCSU) def. Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 6-4, 6-0 #117 Jules Leroux (NCSU) def. Elias Shokry (GT) 6-3, 7-5 Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Charlie Camus (NCSU) 2-0, unfinished Owen DeMuth (GT) vs. Darius Pop (NCSU) 1-1, unfinished

Doubles:

Christophe Clement/Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Martin Borisiouk/JulesLeroux (NCSU) 3-5, unfinished Charlie Camus/William Manning (NCSU) def. Jonathan Irwanto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-4 Cody Benton/Ainius Sabaliauskas (NCSU) def. Owen DeMuth/Elias Shokry (GT) 6-2

Georgia Tech (8-3, 0-1 ACC) | #23 NC State (9-1, 1-0 ACC)

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 2); Singles (1, 3, 4)

