Tech Drops Final Road Match at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team concluded its road slate with a 4-2 defeat at North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

UNC opened the match with doubles victories on Courts 1 and 2 to claim the opening point. Tech’s Court 3 pairing led the match 5-4 before being left unfinished.

Hidde Schoenmakers managed his first set with two break point conversions to take a 6-2 first set while Richard Biagiotti opened his match with three consecutive games and rode out a 6-3 advantage. Tar Heels won first sets on the odd-numbered courts with 4-1 lead on Court 4.

Fresh off clinching the match victory at Duke, Jonathan Irwanto dug deep from the 4-1 first set score, winning five consecutive games with two crucial break points to win the frame and allowed the Jackets to split the first set across six courts.

After UNC secured straight set wins on Courts 3 and 5, Schoenmakers put Tech on the board with a dominant 6-2, 6-4 Court 2 victory for the freshman. He claimed just third ACC victory, all three coming across premier opposition on Court 2.

Irwanto rattled off five straight games to win the first set and replicated the same feat to win his match 6-4, 6-1 on Court 4. The junior enjoyed a sterling weekend with his first two career ACC singles victories.

North Carolina’s Kase Schinnerer overcame the first set defeat to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to clinch the match victory for the home team.

Georgia Tech will return home for a six-match homestand to close out the season. Tech will host No. 23 Stanford on Thursday at 4 p.m. before a Saturday doubleheader with California at 11 a.m. and The Citadel at 4 p.m. Admission is free for all home tennis matches at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

#69 North Carolina 4, #52 Georgia Tech 2

Singles:

Christophe Clement (GT) vs. #54 Roan Jones (UNC) 5-7, 7-5, 0-1, unfinished Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Chris Xu (UNC) 6-2, 6-4 Ian Mayew (UNC) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-2, 6-2 Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Constaninos Djakouris (UNC) 6-4, 6-1 #120 Niels Ratiu (UNC) def. Elias Shokry (GT) 6-4, 6-2 Kase Schinnerer (UNC) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

#20 Roan Jones/Anthony Wright (UNC) def. Christophe Clement/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 6-3 Niels Ratiu/Chris Xu (UNC) def. Jonathan Irwanto/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-4 Gianluca Carlini/Elias Shokry (GT) vs. Logan Zapp/Ian Mayew (UNC) 5-4, unfinished

Georgia Tech (10-8, 2-6 ACC) | North Carolina (11-7, 4-4 ACC)

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 3); Singles (3, 5, 2, 4, 6)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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