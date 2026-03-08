Tech Drops 4-3 Match at Louisville

LOUISVILLE – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis dropped a 4-3 match at Louisville to conclude the four-match roadstand to begin conference play.

The Jackets battled early in doubles as they traded games back and forth. Christophe Clement and Hidde Schoenmakers dug out of a 3-1 hole by winning five of the final six games to secure the first doubles win at 6-4 on Court 1. Louisville’s ranked pairing won 7-5 on Court 2 to draw the round level.

Gianluca Carlini and Elias Shokry found themselves in a 3-1 deficit before winning triple break point to draw the match at 4-4. The Jackets went up 6-5 before taking the doubles point on double break point to take the lead. This marked the first doubles point for Tech in conference play this season.

Both squads split the first sets across singles before Clement completed his 6-4, 6-4, Court 1 win to increase the lead to 2-0. Clement secured his first ACC win of the season. Louisville responded with a straight-sets win on Court 6.

Schoenmakers responded swiftly with matching 6-4 sets of his own to win his match on Court 2. The freshman secured his fifth singles win of the season, all victories coming on Courts 1 & 2.

The Cardinals drew the match level at 3-3 after straight-set wins on Courts 3 & 5. Jonathan Irwanto traded sets with his Court 4 opponent with 6-4 sets before finding himself locked 2-2 in the third and final frame. Matei Onofrei won both of his service games and a break to move to a 5-2 lead before sealing the match at 6-3.

Georgia Tech will return home after two consecutive weekends on the road to begin ACC play. The Jackets will host Miami at 5 p.m. on Friday before facing Florida State on Sunday at noon.

#44 Louisville, 4, #45 Georgia Tech 3

Singles:

Christophe Clement (GT) def. Walid Ahouda (LOU) 6-4, 6-4 Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Andre Steinbach (LOU) 6-4, 6-4 Hamza El Amine (LOU) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 7-6 (3), 6-2 Matei Onofrei (LOU) def. Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 Pedro Cressoni (LOU) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 7-5, 6-4 Jerald Carroll (LOU) def. Elias Shokry (GT) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles:

Christophe Clement/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Matei Onofrei/Andre Steinbach (LOU) 6-4 #90 Walid Ahouda/Hamza El Amine (LOU) def. Jonathan Irwanto/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 7-5 Gianluca Carlini/Elias Shokry (GT) def. Russell Lokko/Pedro Cressoni (LOU) 7-5

Georgia Tech (8-6, 0-4 ACC) | Louisville (13-5, 3-1 ACC)

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 2, 3); Singles (1, 6, 2, 3, 5, 4)

