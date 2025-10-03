Tech Dominates Home Invitational

FAIRBURN, Ga. – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams swept the 2025 Georgia Tech XC Invitational. The Jackets claimed the top three spots in each race and earned both team victories for a second time this season.

Caitlin Thomas led the women’s team with her first-career race victory, clocking a 20:42.8 in her debut collegiate 6k event. Claire Shelton and Lottie Chappell finished within 10 seconds of Thomas to complete an all-Yellow Jacket podium.

Maddie Jones and Gracie Marston finished fifth and seventh, respectively, to round out the top-five GT runners. Ava Coffey set a new personal best in the 6k distance at 22:20.3. Tech claimed first with 18 total points, nearly 40 points ahead of second-placed Mercer.

A swarm of Yellow Jackets led the 8k race, with Taylor Wade claiming the race victory at 24:17.9 before Matt Castronuovo and Joey Sandel crossed the line right behind him. The top three finished within six seconds, each setting new season bests in the 8k.

Ethan Curnow ran home to a fifth-place finish before Alexander Arrambide claimed a season-best 10th place. Tech had nine runners finish in the top 20 and earned a second team victory of the season at 20 points, 48 points clear of second-placed Chattanooga. Five runners set new personal bests in the 8k discipline.

Georgia Tech will compete in its final race of the regular season at the Crimson Classic in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on October 17.

