Tech Dealt Setback Tuesday at No. 4 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis fell 6-1 in its first road match day of the spring Tuesday afternoon at No. 4 Auburn.

The fourth-ranked TIgers (7-0, 0-0 SEC) secured the doubles point via wins by #59 DJ Bennet/Ava Esposito over Tech’s Taly Licht/Olivia Carneiro, 6-2, and Merna Refaat/Angella Okutoyi over Alejandra Cruz/Sabritt Dozier, 6-1.

Cruz captured the only singles victory for Tech (1-1, 0-0 ACC) on the day with a 6-3, 0-6, 1-0 (10-8) win over DJ Bennett. Licht (GT) fell 6-4, 6-1 to Ekaterine Khairutdinova while Carneiro (GT) lost to Merna Refaat, 6-3, 6-1. Dozier and Eleni Karantali (GT) were both dealt losses in their matches as well. Given Roach fell to Angella Okutoyi 7-6, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6).

Results

Doubles

#59 DJ Bennett/Ava Esposito (AUB) def. Taly Licht/Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-2

Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) vs. Ekaterina Khairutdinova/Ashton Bowers (AUB), 5-3

Merna Refaat/Angella Okutoyi (AUB) def. Alejandra Cruz/Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-1

Order of finish: 3,1

Singles

Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. DJ Bennett (AUB), 6-3, 0-6, 1-0 (10-8)

Ekaterina Khairutdinova (AUB) def. Taly Licht (GT) 6-4, 6-1

Angella Okutoyi (AUB) def. Given Roach (GT) 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 1-0 (10-6)

Merna Refaat (AUB) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-3, 6-1

#27 Ashton Bowers (AUB) def. Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-2, 6-1

#28 Ava Esposito (AUB) def. Eleni Karantali (GT) 6-4, 6-3

Order of finish: 2, 5, 6, 4, 1, 3

Tech begins play at the ITA Kickoff Weekend Saturday, Jan. 24 against UC Santa Barbara in Columbus, Ohio.

