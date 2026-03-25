Tech Cruises to 4-1 Win at Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis earned a 4-1 victory at Kennesaw State Wednesday afternoon, wrapping up the non-conference slate of the spring season.

After falling in doubles action, the Yellow Jackets (9-8, 3-3 ACC) rolled through singles competition to collect their ninth win of the season against the Owls (8-5, 0-0 CUSA).

The Owls grabbed the doubles point to take an early 1-0 lead, snapping Tech’s six-match streak of winning the doubles point.

Tech earned two quick wins in singles action from Seri Nayuki and Sabritt Dozier, who won their second sets 6-0 to put the Jackets in front, 2-1. 66th-ranked Alejandra Cruz dropped just three games in her 6-2, 6-1 win on court one, followed by a match-clinching win from Olivia Carneiro. Carneiro took the win on court five in back-to-back 6-1 sets.

The win improved Tech to 7-0 all-time against the Owls.

Doubles

Ema Baraniakova (KSU) def. No. 77 Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-4 Maria Ivankovic/Irene Serrano Maestre (KSU) def. Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-3 Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) vs. Izabelle Persson/Che Nel (KSU) 5-5, unfinished

Order of finish: 2,1

Singles

No. 66 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Ema Baraniakova (KSU) 6-2, 6-1 Taly Licht (GT) vs. Sofia Madrid (KSU) 6-7, 0-1, unfinished Given Roach (GT) vs. Maria Ivankovic (KSU) 6-3, 4-3, unfinished Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Irene Maestre Serrano (KSU) 6-3, 6-0 Olivia Carneiro (GT) def. Izabelle Persson (KSU) 6-1, 6-1 Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Terezia Baraniakova (KSU) 6-4, 6-0

Order of finish: 4,6,1,5

The Yellow Jackets return to the court Friday, March 27 at 4 p.m. against Miami inside the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Admission is free to all 2026 home women’s tennis matches.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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