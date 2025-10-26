Tech Concludes Rome Collegiate Invite

ROME, Ga. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team finished the 2025 Rome Collegiate Invite on Sunday morning following three consecutive days of singles and doubles matches.

The Yellow Jackets recorded wins over multiple ranked teams from last season including three of four singles victories over NCAA quarterfinalist Columbia. Georgia Tech was tasked with one final singles session with all six players looking to add onto their respective win totals.

Freshman Hidde Schoenmakers played a three-set dual with Middle Tennessee’s Eric Crivei and came out victorious following a 6-4 final frame. Gianluca Carlini is building off his strong first season and strung together a dominant performance over Rich LaLance, winning 12 of the 14 games played. Owen DeMuth dropped his match in straight sets.

Elias Shokry continued on his good form with a convincing straight-set win before Jonathan Irwanto repeated the same feat, both wins coming over Middle Tennessee. Richard Biagiotti’s weekend drew to a close after his match defeat. The Jackets finished the weekend with 17 singles wins over five different squads and six total doubles wins.

Georgia Tech will host its home fall invite from October 31- November 2, more information regarding the home tournament will be available soon.

Singles Session 4

Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Eric Crivei (MIDTN) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4

Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Rich LaLance (MIDTN) 6-0, 6-2

Cooper Johnson (UGA) def. Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-3, 6-4

Elias Shokry (GT) def. Antoine Mayoral (MIDTN) 6-2, 6-4

Noah Johnston (UGA) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-3, 6-4

Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Birtan Duran (MIDTN) 6-4, 6-3

