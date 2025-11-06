Tech Concludes Fall Campaign

ATHENS, Ga. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team completed its 2025 fall campaign following the end of its main draw run at the ITA South Sectional Championships on Wednesday afternoon.

Jonathan Irwanto was tasked with Auburn’s Amirkhamza Nasridoniv in the first round of the championship in an effort to claim one of the final qualifying spots for the NCAA Singles Championship later this month. Nasridoniv won the match in straight sets to move onto the next round.

Irwanto claimed eight singles wins in his first semester with Georgia Tech, six wins coming over players from ranked teams from last season. His most impressive win of the fall campaign came at the ITA Regional Championships over Georgia’s No. 80 Arda Azkara.

Georgia Tech enjoyed a strong fall season recording wins across numerous levels to prepare for the spring. The Jackets claimed 47 total singles wins and 15 doubles wins through seven different competitions. Georgia Tech will return in January to begin its 2026 slate.

ITA South Sectional Championships | Singles – First Round

Amirkhamza Nasridinov (AUB) def. Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 6-1, 6-2

