Tech Completes First Day at UGA Invite

ATHENS, Ga. – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team began the Georgia Fall Invitational with long distance and relay races on the first day of competition on Tuesday.

The afternoon began the longest event in collegiate swimming with the 1650-yard freestyle event, roughly a 1.5km race. Lukas Vetkoetter was the fastest Jacket with a 15:13.08, etching his name into the top-10 program leaderboard with the ninth-fastest time in the discipline. Ben Gerhard and Charles Perks rounded out the Tech swimmers in the race with Allison Brown as the lone GT swimmer in the women’s race.

Georgia Tech notched four top-ten finishes across the relay races, highlighted by the women’s 800-yard freestyle A-team composed of Giovana Reis, Lili Gyurinovics, Phoebe Wright, and Zara Masud, clocking in at 7:09.19. Their efforts marked the third-fastest time in the event for the program.

Both lead squads in the men’s and women’s 200-yard medley relay recorded the sixth-fastest times for the program.

The Yellow Jackets will start the second day with prelims beginning at 9:30 a.m. to qualify for the evening finals session at 5:30 p.m. Tomorrow’s events include the 100-yard butterfly, 400-yard IM, 200-yard freestyle, 100y breaststroke, and 200-yard freestyle relay races.

Georgia Fall Invitational Day 1

Finals

W 1650Y Freestyle 14. Allison Brown | 17:31.79

M 1650Y Freestyle 12. Lukas Vetkoetter | 15:13.08 16. Ben Gerhard | 15:28.41 17. Charles Perks | 15:33.69

W 200Y Medley Relay 9. Georgia Tech – A | 1:39.57 15. Georgia Tech – B | 1:40.62

M 200Y Medley Relay 6. Georgia Tech – A | 1:24.74 15. Georgia Tech – B | 1:27.38

W 800Y Freestyle Relay 6. Georgia Tech – A | 7:09.19 9. Georgia Tech – B | 7:23.26

M 800Y Freestyle Relay 8. Georgia Tech – B | 6:28.07 Georgia Tech – A | DQ



