Tech Completes Day 2 at Blue Gray

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team concluded the second day of competition at the 2025 Blue Gray National Tennis Classic.

Christophe Clement and Hidde Schoenmakers began the day with a 8-6 doubles victory over North Alabama’s pairing before dropping both singles matches.

Elias Shokry and his Tulane opponent traded the first two sets before Shokry outlasted Alec Gaudin 7-5 in the final frame to earn his first victory of the season. Tulane won the matchup with the doubles point and a singles win.

Clement and Schoenmakers will battle Clemson’s Edoardo Cherie Ligniere and Yannic Nittman in the third place match of the blue draw before Biagiotti and Shokry face Alabama’s Brendan Loh and Jacob Olar in the consolation side of the gray draw.

Blue Draw: North Alabama 2, Georgia Tech 1

Christophe Clement/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Lachlan Brian/Satoru Nakajima (NALAB) 8-6

Lachlan Brian (NALAB) def. #53 Christophe Clement (GT) 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Satoru Nakajima (NALAB) def. Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 6-2, 6-4

Gray Draw: Tulane 2, Georgia Tech 1

Daniel Phillips/Alec Gaudin (TULANE) def. Richard Biagiotti/Elias Shokry (GT) 8-6

Daniel Phillips (TULANE) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-3, 6-3

Elias Shokry (GT) def. Alec Gaudin (TULANE) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

