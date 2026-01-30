Tech Completes Day 1 at Bob Pollock Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams completed the opening day of the Bob Pollock Invitational.

The men’s distance medley relay team cruised to a dominant victory in their event, taking the top time at 9:56.40, finishing 14 seconds clear of the next time. The team was composed of Billy Carlton, Aaron Jones, Kamren Kennedy, and Taylor Wade. The Jackets held the fastest time in three of the four legs of the race.

The two women’s squads fared well in the DMR with a 3-4 finish in the event, the lead squad clocking in at 11:28.03. Gracie Marston was the quickest runner in the third leg at 2:09.91 in the 800m portion.

Tahir Hines recorded a solid effort in the weight throw event. His opening throw was his strongest of the day, coming in at 19.24m to finish ninth overall. This marks 19-meter throws in three of his last four events this indoor season.

Hannah Schemmel set a new personal best for herself in the 1-mile race at 4:54.73. She finished top of her heat and 10th overall. Kennedy Myers qualified into the women’s 60m hurdles semis session and finished 17th overall at 8.53 while Jade Ofotan set her PB in the 60m event at 7.57.

John Jessup and Caden Terrell each set season-best times for themselves in the 1-mile and 400M, respectively.

Georgia Tech is set for a full day of events on Saturday to wrap up the meet. Fans can watch on ACC Network Extra with access to live results available on ramblinwreck.com

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.