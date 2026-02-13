Tech Comes Up Short on Day One of Florida Classic

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – Georgia Tech softball (5-4) came up short during day one of the Florida Classic Tournament with a 6-5 loss to FIU (7-1) and an 8-5 loss to No. 5 Florida (9-0).

QUICK HITS

Game one of the day saw eight Yellow Jackets record 10 hits with Gracyn Tucker and Alyssa Willer leading the team with two hits each.

Addison Leschber was able to record her first home run of the season during the first inning against FIU. Reese Hunter also saw her hit soar over the walls of Pressly Stadium in the first inning for what was her second home run of the season.

Sydnie Watts made her third start of the season in the circle against FIU. Watts faced 21 batters across 4.2 innings pitched and recorded two strikeouts before she was relieved by Kenley Hilleary. Hilleary came in and threw two strikeouts against five batters faced in 1.1 total innings pitched.

Tech tied its season high for at bats (29) after setting its original season high against Kennesaw State on Tuesday.

In game two of the day, seven Yellow Jackets recorded a hit, with Tucker leading the group with two hits for her team leading fourth multi-hit game of the season.

Tech softball has now played three games against top-20 ranked teams (No. 16 Alabama, twice, No. 5 Florida).

Willer saw her third home run of the season during the fourth inning against Florida while Emma Simon saw her second home run of the season in the fourth as well.

Madalyn Johnson saw her third start of the season in game two, despite making her fifth appearance of the season in game one. Johnson began the day relieving Hilleary in game one and pitching the remaining 1.0 innings against FIU. She finished the day throwing her second complete game of the season along with three strikeouts against No. 5 Florida. 2

Tech softball has recorded at least one home run in seven out of nine games played so far this season. The Yellow Jackets have recorded multiple home runs in six games this year as well.

As a team, Tech saw a season high 10 assists against No. 5 Florida.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game One vs. FIU

After keeping the Panthers off the board in the first, Willer scored the first run of the game as she advanced home from second off a double from Gailey.

Gailey came home shortly after in the bottom of the first with a Leschber home run that cleared the center field wall of Pressly Stadium. Hunter joined the home run party with a home run of her own over the left field wall.

Florida International got on the board with a solo home run over the left field wall on a full count and one out away.

FIU was able to cut Tech’s lead down to one run in the top of the fifth starting with a bunt that advanced the Panther runner home from third. A double to center field scored one addition run before an error on Tech saw another run reach home safely.

The Panthers stacked two runs on four hits in the top of the seventh to claim the lead following a Georgia Tech pitching change that saw Johnson take the circle.

Game Two vs. No. 5 Florida

With two on base, Florida got on board in the bottom of the first as one runner made it home while the batter ground out to second. The following batter for Florida reached on a single as another came home to give the Gators a 2-0 lead.

Tech loaded up the bases for the first time in the bottom of the second and was able to get on the board as King safely reached home on a single through left field from Wall.

The Yellow Jackets added two runs in the top of the third as a single from Hunter proves to be a problem for the hosting Gators, resulting in two bases for the senior and two additional runs for the Tech lead.

Florida was able to load the bases in the bottom of the third before a full count got the better of the Yellow Jackets’ pitcher and the Gators tied the game with a walk.

Simon was all business as the lead-off batter in the fourth, slamming a solo home run over center field off a 1-1 count. With a nearly identical hit, Willer also recorded a solo home run over center field to make it a 5-3 game.

The Gators tied up the game in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run homer over center. They then went onto take the lead via a double in the bottom of the sixth before a home run over right center added the last two runs of the game.

UP NEXT

Tech softball is set to continue competing in the Florida Classic in Gainesville, Fla. with games against FIU and Marshall Feb. 14 and a rematch against No. 5 Florida on Feb. 15. The Yellow Jackets will return to Mewborn to host College of Charleston, Georgia State, Purdue, and Yale in the I-75 Tournament at Mewborn Field Feb. 19 -22.

