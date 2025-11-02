Tech Closes Out Home Invite

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team finished play at the Georgia Tech Fall Invite on Sunday morning.

The Jackets sent out one doubles tandem in the final doubles session of the weekend with Richard Biagiotti and Owen DeMuth. Despite their best efforts, Liberty’s Guy Vorwerk and Rodrigo Santiago won the meeting with a 8-5 scoreline.

DeMuth powered through his match yesterday with a straight-set victory over Yuva Pavuluri of Georgia State and came into his final match of the weekend looking to build on his good rhythm. The junior was tasked with Ole Miss’ Gordon Whitwell and played two 7-5 sets and came out on top both times to close out the invite.

DeMuth secured back-to-back singles wins for the second time this fall and earned his first win over a Power-4 opponent this season. Biagiotti has enjoyed a strong weekend but dropped in straight sets to Yale’s Edward Liao in the final match.

Tech secured ten total wins with seven singles victories through the three-day slate of matches. Biagiotti and DeMuth each won multiple singles matches with all five competing Yellow Jackets recording wins.

Georgia Tech will look to secure NCAA qualifiers for the 2025 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships in the final ITA event of the fall. The ITA South Sectional Championships will begin November 6 in Athens, Georgia.

GT Fall Invite, Day 3 Doubles

Vorwerk/Santiago (LIB) def. Biagiotti/DeMuth (GT) 8-5

GT Fall Invite, Day 3 Singles

Edward Liao (YALE) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-4, 7-5

Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Gordon Whitwell (MISS) 7-5, 7-5

