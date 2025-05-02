Tech Closes Day One at East Coast Relays

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field had eight in action in day one of the East Coast Relays hosted by North Florida, recording three top-ten finishes.

Tech action in Jacksonville started with the men’s high jump, with Omar Arnaout recording a fourth-place finish, clearing a season-best height of 2.05m.

Ameia Wilson was the only other field event of the day, coming in third in the long jump (5.91m).

Running events kicked off with the 400m hurdles, with Sarah Noel coming in ninth (1:01.15). On the men’s side, Winston DeCuir III came in 11th (53.72).

Three entered in the women’s 200m, with Jade Ofotan recording the highest finish in 19th (24.39). She was followed by Sophia Richard in 21st (24.47) and Kimmi Woods in 57th (26.33).

Weston Baptiste was the lone entry in the men’s 200m, running a 22.55 for 47th place.

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Saturday for day two of the East Coast Relays, with Kennedy Myers opening the day in the 100m prelims at 10:30 a.m.

