Tech Closes Day One at ACC Outdoor Championships

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Georgia Tech track and field closed out day one at ACC Outdoor Championships on Thursday, which was highlighted by a top-five finish in the 400m hurdle prelims for Winston DeCuir III.

In Tech’s lone field event of day one, freshman Tahir Hines placed 13th in the hammer throw, with a distance of 59.20m.

Running action started with the 400m hurdle prelims, with Sarah Noel running a 1:01.37 for 22th place. On the men’s side, DeCuir III clocked a personal best 51.03 to finish fifth in the prelims. The sophomore finished second in his heat and will run in the finals on Saturday.

In the 200m prelims, Sophia Richard ran a 24.43 to finish 20th.

Two were in action in the prelims of the 1500m, with Lottie Chappell coming in 19th (4:22.72), with Mary Brady in 22nd (4:24.09).

On the men’s side, Chris Cherono led the way in 23rd (3:45.78), while Charlie Smith finished in 36th place (3:54.36) and Myles Collins finished 40th (3:56.41).

The night closed with the 10,000m races, where Kate Jortberg led the way on the women’s side, coming in 10th place with a time of 34:37.08. She was joined by Erin Fegans in 27th (36:50.53).

Devin Wade placed 27th in the men’s 10000m, running a 30:22.00.

Tech continues action at ACC Outdoor Championships on Friday, with Tech’s first event of the day starting at 3 p.m. with Ameia Wilson in the long jump.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com