Tech Closes Competition at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener

BOSTON, Mass. – Georgia Tech track and field wrapped up its second indoor meet of the season, with eight Yellow Jackets competing Saturday at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University, all running the 5000m.

Senior Kate Jortberg was the top finisher across bother genders in the 5000m, finishing 85th out of 161 finishers, clocking a 16:26.77. Katy Earwood (16:27.7) and Mary Brady (16:27.99) were right behind, finishing 86th and 87th, respectively. Kenzie Walls and Grace Driskill also competing, with Walls finishing with a time of 17:03.50 and Driskill clocking a 17:04.76.

On the men’s side, Devin Wade was the first to finish with a time of 14:27.07. John Higinbotham recorded a 14:31.50, while Charlie Smith finished with a time of 14:40.06.

The meet was Tech’s final in 2024, with the Yellow Jackets opening 2025 at the Clemson Invitational on Jan. 11.

