Tech Claims Two First-Place Finishes on Day Two in Tennessee

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Georgia Tech track and field recorded two first-place finishes on Saturday at the Lee Fast Break Athletics Invitational, leaving the two-day meet with seven event wins.

Maggie Gizinski was the lone Yellow Jacket with a field event Saturday, coming in fourth place in the discus with a distance of 39.88m.

Running events started with the 400m, where Jill Catton took second place with a time of 56.64. She was joined by Kimmi Woods, who finished fifth with a time of 58.82.

Kennedy Myers claimed the first first-place finish for the Yellow Jackets, running a season-best 14.37 in the 100m hurdles.

Three were in action in the men’s 800, with freshman Cooper Timberman leading the way with a 29th place finish with a 1:55.81. Ethan Kurilko finished 36th, running a 1:57.59, with Willem Mandel in 65th (2:05.94).

Riley Perlakowski was Tech’s highest finisher in the women’s 800m, coming in seventh (2:14.73). McKenzie Blackledge was the next highest finisher, coming in 17th (2:18.65), with Aditi Sagi in 45th (2:30.06).

Action at the Lee Fast Break Athletics Invitational closed with another event win for Tech, with Jade Ofotan coming in first in the 100m, with a time of 11.67. Sophia Richard joined her on the podium with a third-place finish (11.81), while Delali Setrana finished sixth (11.95). 7

Tech will be back in action next weekend on The Flats as they host the Georgia Tech Invitational.

