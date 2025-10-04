Tech Claims Mini-Dual Win on Day 2 in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team completed the second day at The Battle on The Plains on Saturday.

Jonathan Irwanto played in an ultra-tight singles match against South Alabama’s Harold van Raemdonck, with the two trading games back and forth. Van Raemdonck won the first set 7-5 before clinching the match off a 7-5 second-set tiebreaker. DeMuth dropped in straight sets in his singles match.

In the third mini-dual, Tech notched its second doubles victory in the tournament over Lipscomb’s Oskar Szymczak and Filippo Verdese in a dominant 6-2 match.

Irwanto blanked Verdese in the first set 6-0 before fighting tough in the remainder of the match, with Verdese winning in three sets. The withdrawal in the other singles match resulted in a Tech victory in the dual.

The Yellow Jackets will conclude the tournament against The Citadel’s pairing of Reece Beckendorf and Brady Gober.

The Battle on The Plains – Day Two

Harold van Raemdonck (SOALA) def. Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 7-5, 7-6 (5)

Deren Yigin (SOALA) def. Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-2, 6-3

Jonathan Irwanto/Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Oskar Szymczak/Filippo Verdese (LIP) 6-2

Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Oskar Szymczak (LIP) WO (inj.)

Filippo Verdese (LIP) def. Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 0-6, 7-5, 6-4

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.