Tech Bounces Back with Doubleheader Victories

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team secured wins over Liberty, 5-2, and Wofford, 4-0, to close out the opening weekend of play.

The Jackets began the day with tight doubles matches on Courts 1 and 3, the Liberty pairing on Court 3 notched the match tiebreaker 7-5 after the Flames’ win on Court 2 to earn the doubles point. The Court 1 match was left unfinished with Gianluca Carlini and Hidde Schonemakers leading the tiebreaker.

The home team swung back with convincing first-set victories across Courts 2-5. Elias Shokry was the first man to clinch his match after a 6-3, 6-2 performance on Court 5 to level the match at 1-1. Richard Biagiotti and Carlini followed suit with matching 6-1, 6-2 wins to put the Jackets into a 3-1 lead.

The remaining three matches were each their own tight battles, Robert Bauer fought deep on Court 6 to deny the Flames a second point early, winning an epic second-set tiebreaker 11-9 to send the match to the final frame. This allowed junior Jonathan Irwanto to outlast his opponent and clinch the match with a 7-5 third set. Irwanto claimed his first dual match win as a Yellow Jacket, clinching the match victory in the process.

Schoenmakers completed his comeback from a set down and capped his match with a 8-6 third-set tiebreaker win for his first career dual match win. Bauer dropped the third set and finalized the 5-2 final score.

The Jackets returned to play just a few hours later to face Wofford and carried the earlier momentum into the doubles round. Tech handled its business with a 6-3 victory from Owen DeMuth and Bauer on Court 3 before underclassmen Carlini and Schoenmakers clinched the doubles point with a 7-4 tiebreaker win.

Shokry opened his singles match blanking his opponent in the first frame, 6-0, before securing the first singles win of the match. The senior won 24 of 30 games played across both of his matches on the day. Irwanto dealt out matching 6-2 sets on Court 3 before Schoenmakers clinched the match at 6-4, 6-1 on Court 1.

Carlini and Biagiotti were both within striking distance of winning their matches before they were left unfinished while DeMuth held a set lead over Court 6 in his first match of the season.

Schoenmakers, Irwanto, and Shokry secure their first two singles wins of the season, all three players didn’t appear for the team last season.

Georgia Tech opens the season with a 2-1 record and returns to action with home matches with UNC Wilmington and Georgia Southern on January 31 and February 1.

Georgia Tech 5, Liberty 2

Singles:

#72 Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Rodrigo Santiago Arraez (LIB) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6) Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Carl Roothman (LIB) 6-1, 6-2 Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Siwanat Auytayakul (LIB) 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Benjamin Sparks (LIB) 6-1, 6-2 Elias Shokry (GT) def. David Ekpenyong (LIB) 6-3, 6-2 Chase Robinson (LIB) def. Robert Bauer (LIB) 7-5, 6-7 (9), 6-1

Doubles:

Gianluca Carlini/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) vs. Siwanat Auytayakul/Carl Roothman (LIB) 6-6 (2-1), unfinished Benjamin Sparks/David Ekpenyong (LIB) def. Richard Biagiotti/Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 6-0 Guy Vorwerk/Rodrigo Santiago Arraez (LIB) def. Robert Bauer/Elias Shokry (GT) 7-6 (5)

Georgia Tech (1-1) | Liberty (0-2)

Order of Finish: Doubles (2, 3); Singles (5, 4, 2, 3, 1, 6)

Georgia Tech 4, Wofford 0

Singles:

#72 Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Daniel Clivio (WOFF) 6-4, 6-1 Gianluca Carlini (GT) vs. Jack Deveney (WOFF) 6-0, 5-4, unfinished Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Parker Mariencheck (WOFF) 6-2, 6-2 Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Julian Brager-Carlsen (WOFF) 6-3, 4-1, unfinished Elias Shokry (GT) def. Valemar Dubin (WOFF) 6-0, 6-1 Owen DeMuth (GT) vs. Jack Burdell (WOFF) 6-3, 3-4, unfinished

Doubles:

Gianluca Carlini/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Jack Deveney/Ian Rasheed (WOFF) 7-6 (4) Richard Biagiotti/Jonathan Irwanto (GT) vs. Valdemar Dubin/Julian Brager-Carlsen (WOFF) 6-5, unfinished Owen DeMuth/Robert Bauer (GT) def. Hugo Rask/Ben Reinauer (WOFF) 6-3

Georgia Tech (2-1) | Wofford (0-1)

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 1); Singles (5, 3, 1)

