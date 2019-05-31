Tech Blasts FAMU 13-2 in Regional Opener

Box Score (.pdf) | Postgame Quotes

THE FLATS – In front of a sold-out crowd at Russ Chandler Stadium, Georgia Tech baseball used five multi-hit performances to rout Florida A&M, 13-2, on Friday night in its opening game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The No. 3 overall seeded team nationally, the Yellow Jackets (42-17) got another impressive start out of RHP Amos Willingham (8-2), who surrendered just two runs on six hits over six innings of work, striking out four. Pitchers Jonathan Hughes, Jake Lee and Robert Winborne then combined for 3.0 innings of one-hit relief to finish the game.

Offensively, Tech got the job done with small ball, only amassing just one extra-base hit on the night – a good one, a three-RBI double by Tristin English. English led the way with a 4-for-4, five RBI effort, while Colin Hall had three hits and two RBI. Michael Guldberg, Kyle McCann and Austin Wilhite all finished with two hits.

The Rattlers’ (27-33) RHP Kyle Coleman (6-6) took the loss after throwing 129 pitches over 5.2 innings of work. Leading the way at the plate for FAMU was Seyjuan Lawrence, who had two hits on the night.

The Yellow Jackets advance to the winner’s bracket to face off against Auburn on Saturday, June 1 in front of the second-straight sold-out Georgia Tech game. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. with broadcasting details yet to be announced.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech improved to 20-5 over its last 25 games and 12-3 in the month of May.

Tech moved to 64-52 all-time in Regional action and 25-13 when playing the opening round of Regionals at its home park, Russ Chandler Stadium.

Tech also improved to 72-63 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

Luke Waddell extended his reached-base streak to 37-straight games.

extended his reached-base streak to 37-straight games. Tristin English finished with five RBI for the second time this season and fourth time of his career. English leads all Yellow Jackets with 18 multi-RBI games on the season and 45 for his career.

finished with five RBI for the second time this season and fourth time of his career. English leads all Yellow Jackets with 18 multi-RBI games on the season and 45 for his career. Tech used just three pitchers out of the bullpen for an inning apiece. Jonathan Hughes, Jake Lee, Robert Winborne allowed just one combined hit.

Multimedia:

