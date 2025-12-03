Tech Begins Sixth Consecutive Tournament Run Against No. 8 UCLA

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (16-13, 11-9 ACC) is set to begin its 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship run on Thursday afternoon against No. 8 UCLA (18-12, 12-8 Big10) in Round One.

WEEK SCHEDULE

Thursday, Dec. 4 | Georgia Tech vs No. 8 UCLA | 4:30 p.m. | Historic Memorial Coliseum | Lexington, KY | TV: ESPN+ | Live Stats

Thursday, Dec. 4 | No. 1 Kentucky vs Wofford | 7 p.m. | Historic Memorial Coliseum | Lexington, KY | TV: ESPN+ | Live Stats

Friday, Dec. 5 | Winner of match 1 vs Winner of match 2 | 7 p.m. | Historic Memorial Coliseum | Lexington, KY

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets head into their sixth consecutive tournament appearance after their 41 RPI and 26 strength of schedule paired with their 16-13 overall, 11-9 ACC records earned them one of the 33 at-large bids.

Three Yellow Jackets earned ACC postseason honors; Bianca Garibaldi (Second Team All-ACC), Anna Fiedorowciz (All-Freshman), and Mimi Mambu (All-Freshman).

Garibaldi joined the Yellow Jackets ahead of the 2025 season and proved to be one of the most dangerous pieces of Tech’s lineup across the board. She not only led the team in blocks (133) but also in hitting percentage (.420) with 208 kills.

Fiedorowicz finished her first year on The Flats with five double-double performances and a team high 16 double-digit kill performances, all of which came against ACC opponents.

Mambu’s first collegiate season came to a close leading Tech’s offense with 290 kills. Her freshman campaign began with three consecutive double-double performances during the Georgia Tech Classic and finished with a total of 14 matches with double-digit kills.

The All-Freshman honors for Fiedorowicz and Mambu bring coach Collier’s All-Freshman count to eight players. They mark the third season Collier coaches at least two freshmen onto the All-Freshman team.

Garibaldi’s Second Team nod marks the 11 th straight season a Yellow Jacket has received ACC postseason honors while under Collier’s leadership. Her honor is also the 10 th Second Team honor, 27 th All-ACC honor, under coach Collier.

All but one of Tech’s conference losses came at the hands of ACC teams also competing in the NCAA Tournament (Stanford, Pitt, SMU, Miami, Louisville, UNC).

Series Notes

Tech trails 4-0 in the overall series against UCLA. The series has seen one home match, one away match, and two neutral matches, one of which was the first meeting during the 1993 Hawaiian Airlines Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Yellow Jackets most recently took on UCLA during the 2024 season, where it fell 3-2 in its season opening home tournament (GT Invitational).

DeAndra Pierce paced the Jackets’ offense with a team high .417 attack percentage along with seven kills. Heloise Soares recorded 19 assists and held a .380 assist percentage through the match.

Tech took on UCLA back in its first ever NCAA Tournament run back in 1994 after beating George Mason 3-1 to advance to the Second Round. During the Second Round, the Yellow Jackets fell 3-0 to the No. 3 Bruins.

TECH IN THE TOURNAMENT

Georgia Tech’s selection to the 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship marks its sixth consecutive appearance, 15th appearance in program history. Tech’s first action in the Big Dance came in 1994 after winning the ACC regular season title. The Jackets would advance to the second round of the tournament that season and follow suit for the next pair of seasons. Tech reached the second round of the tournament after winning a second consecutive ACC regular season title as well as the ACC Tournament title in 1995 and placing second in the ACC in 1996. From 1999-2004, Georgia Tech reached five straight NCAA Tournaments, advancing as far as the Elite Eight in 2003 followed by the Sweet 16 in 2004. Over that span, the Jackets claimed three ACC regular season titles and one ACC Tournament title. Tech reached the first round of the tournament in 2009.

Tech’s sixth consecutive appearance marks the longest consecutive NCAA Tournament streak in Tech volleyball history. The Jackets are 17-14 all-time in NCAA Tournament matches and 8-5 in the Michelle Collier era, the highest winning percentage of any Georgia Tech coach.

