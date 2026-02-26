Tech Begins ACC Play with Top-25 Road Tests

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team will open conference play with a road trip against top-25 sides NC State and reigning national champions Wake Forest.

#43 Georgia Tech at #23 NC State

Friday, February 27

4 p.m.

J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center

#43 Georgia Tech at #3 Wake Forest

Sunday, March 1

12 p.m.

Wake Forest Tennis Center

STORYLINES:

The Jackets have opened the season 8-2 with a five-match winning streak to close out its 10-match homestand. Notable victories include #51 Liberty, #74 Texas Tech, North Alabama, and Georgia Southern. Tech closed out Jacksonville State, 4-3, on Friday before defeating Big 12 side Texas Tech, 4-2.

Tech opens conference play in 2026 off the back of a five-win season in the ACC last season. They dropped both matches to NC State and Wake Forest at home with a 4-1 scoreline last year. Both opponents made the NCAA Third Round in the 2025 NCAA Team Championship, the Demon Deacons went on to secure a national championship.

Christophe Clement remains unbeaten through the first part of the season Court 1. He holds a 5-0 record in singles play this spring with a spotless 10-0 sets record in completed matches. Freshman Hidde Schoenmakers is 4-2 with two victories each on Court 1 and 2.

The Jackets’ backcourt has been powerful with Jonathan Irwanto leading the way with eight singles wins on Courts 3-4. Elias Shokry has claimed six wins on Courts 4-5 as Richard Biagiotti is 7-0 on Courts 5-6.

Byers Men’s Tennis Head Coach Kenny Thorne 28th season with Assistant Coach Kevin King begins his fifth year. Throne eclipsed 350 wins during last Friday’s doubleheader.

The 2026 roster features six returners (Bauer, Biagiotti, Carlini, Clement, DeMuth, Shokry) and two newcomers: junior transfer Jonathan Irwanto (California) and Dutch freshman Hidde Schoenmakers.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

