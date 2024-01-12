Tech Back on the Road to Face No. 11 Duke

THE FLATS – Looking to get back on the winning track after four straight losses, Georgia Tech goes back on the road to face No. 11/11 Duke in a 5 p.m. tip Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-3 ACC) have lost their last three ACC games to Florida State (82-71), Boston College (95-87) and Notre Dame (75-68 in overtime), the latter two at home, since defeating the Blue Devils, 72-68, in their conference opener on Dec. 2 in Atlanta.

Duke (12-3, 3-1 ACC) has reeled off seven consecutive wins since then. including conference triumphs over Syracuse (86-66), Notre Dame (67-59) and Pittsburgh (75-53), the latter two on the road. The Blue Devils have won those seven games by an average of 20.1 points.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 380 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF