Tech Announces 2025-26 Swimming and Diving Schedule

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team have announced the 2025-26 schedule. The Yellow Jackets will host five in-season meets at the McAuley Aquatic Center, home of the 2026 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships and the 2026 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships.

“This is going to be a really exciting season for Georgia Tech,” head coach John Ames said. “Hosting the ACC Championships and NCAA Championships is an incredible opportunity. We are especially excited to host the first-ever swimming and diving Dual Meet Tournament.”

GT will begin the season with its annual White vs. Gold intrasquad meet at home on Saturday, September 27, at 9 a.m. before officially opening the campaign across town at Emory on Saturday, October 11, at 11 a.m.

Tech will then host its inaugural Dual Meet Tournament, a first-of-its-kind knockout-style tournament from October 17-18. The tournament will feature 12 dual meets with teams divided into two brackets following the first set of meets.

The Dual Meet Tournament participants include Georgia Tech, Army, Auburn, Florida State, George Washington, Georgia, Minnesota, and NC State. The bracket will be announced at a later date.

The Jackets will then hold their Alumni Meet on Saturday, October 25, at 9 a.m. during Homecoming weekend before hosting the Georgia Tech Diving Invitational from November 13-15 for the final home event of the calendar year.

Georgia Tech will make three consecutive road trips beginning with the UGA Invitational in Athens, Georgia from November 19-21 to conclude 2025 before visiting Alabama (January 10, 2026) and Duke (January 17, 2026).

The final meet of the regular season will see Tech host its senior day against South Carolina and Miami on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 11 a.m.

The Jackets will stay home for the 2026 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships as the McAuley Aquatic Center will play host to the championships from February 15-21.

The Dual Meet Tournament tickets can be purchased here. An All-Session Pass is available for purchase as well as tickets for each of the two sessions on Friday and the Finals on Saturday. All seats during the tournament are general admission.

All remaining regular season home meets are free to the public throughout the season.

2025-26 Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving Schedule