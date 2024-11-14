Tech and Georgia to Meet for 200th Time on the Hardwood

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech continues its season-opening homestand Friday evening, when the Yellow Jackets host Georgia in the 200th renewal of the in-state men’s basketball rivalry at 8 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Tech, trying to improve upon a 14-18 mark in Damon Stoudamire’s first season as head coach on The Flats, comes into the contest with a 2-1 record, having defeated West Georgia (85-62) and Texas Southern (81-62), sandwiched around a 105-93 loss to North Florida.

The Bulldogs, in their third season under Mike White and coming off an NIT appearance in 2023-24, have won all three of their games to date, downing Tennessee Tech (83-78), Texas Southern (92-64) and North Florida (90-77).

Friday’s game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra, available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 371 and the SiriusXM app.

TECH TO RETIRE DENNIS SCOTT’S NO. 4

Georgia Tech’s Dennis Scott, the 1990 Atlantic Coast Conference and Sporting News National Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and a first-team All-American by six organizations, will have his jersey No. 4 officially retired by the Institute during a halftime ceremony Friday night.

Joined by several of his teammates and his head coach, Bobby Cremins, as well as his family, Scott will see his number hung from the rafters at McCamish Pavilion next to those of six other Yellow Jacket greats, joining Roger Kaiser (No. 21), Rich Yunkus (No. 40), Mark Price (No. 25), John Salley (No. 22), Tom Hammonds (No. 20) and Matt Harpring (No. 15). Tech will offer the first 2,000 fans through the gates a commemorative rally towel featuring a likeness of Scott’s jersey.

The 6-foot-8 Scott is one of five Georgia Tech players ever to be named a first-team All-American by an NCAA-recognized organization, named in 1990 by Basketball Times, The Sporting News, the Wooden Award, the United States Basketball Writers of America, the Naismith Award and The National. He also earned second-team honors by three other organizations, and was a finalist for the Naismith and Wooden Awards in 1990.

Scott, part of the Yellow Jackets’ legendary Lethal Weapon 3 trio with Brian Oliver and Kenny Anderson, led Tech to its second all-time ACC title that year, and to the first NCAA Final Four in program history, winning 28 games before falling to UNLV in the national semifinal in Denver, Colo.