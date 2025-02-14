Tech and California Meet for 1st Time in Atlanta

THE FLATS – For the second time this week, Georgia Tech will host a new member of the Atlantic Coast Conference from the West Coast, entertaining California for a 4 p.m. contest Saturday at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech (12-13, 6-8 ACC) has won four of its last six games, three of its last four, after downing Stanford, 60-52, Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets have defeated Virginia Tech (71-64), No. 21 Louisville (77-70) and the Cardinal at home during that stretch, and captured a road win at No. 21 Clemson (89-86, 3-OT). Tech is 11-5 at home this season, 5-2 in ACC play, and has won its last three conference home games.

California (12-13, 5-9 ACC) has lost four of its last five games and comes to Atlanta following a 78-57 defeat at No. 5 Duke Wednesday night. The Golden Bears won three in a row prior to that, including its only ACC road victory this season, a 65-62 win on Jan. 18. Cal is 2-7 on the road this season, 1-5 in ACC games.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 193 or 208 and the SiriusXM app.