Sunday Series Finale Sees Tech Fall to Louisville, 3-1

LOUISVILLE, KY – Georgia Tech softball (19-20, 5-10 ACC) dropped the final game of the series against Louisville (29-7, 6-3 ACC), 3-1, on Sunday afternoon.

QUICK HITS

In her 20 th start of the season, 25 th appearance of the season, Madalyn Johnson faced 14 batters across 3.1 innings of work and finished the day with three strikeouts.

start of the season, 25 appearance of the season, faced 14 batters across 3.1 innings of work and finished the day with three strikeouts. Makayla Coffield not only made her 15 th relief appearance, 17 th appearance of the season, but also began the day making her first start of the season as the designated player. Coffield finished the day with one at-bat while also having faced four batters across 0.2 innings of work after she relieved Johnson and took on the final two batters of the fourth inning.

not only made her 15 relief appearance, 17 appearance of the season, but also began the day making her first start of the season as the designated player. Coffield finished the day with one at-bat while also having faced four batters across 0.2 innings of work after she relieved Johnson and took on the final two batters of the fourth inning. Sydnie Watts made her sixth relief appearance of the season, 15 th appearance of the season, relieving Coffield in the fifth. Watts went on to face nine batters across 2.0 innings pitched.

made her sixth relief appearance of the season, 15 appearance of the season, relieving Coffield in the fifth. Watts went on to face nine batters across 2.0 innings pitched. Holly Medina scored Tech’s one Sunday run off her second career home run. Medina launched the ball over center field in the top of the seventh on a 1-1 count.

scored Tech’s one Sunday run off her second career home run. Medina launched the ball over center field in the top of the seventh on a 1-1 count. Medina joins six other Yellow Jackets who are sporting a multi-home run season.

The outfielder was one of three Jackets to record a hit in the final game of the series alongside Maddie Duffel and Gracyn Tucker.

Tucker’s double to right center marked her 100 th career hit. The red shirt sophomore also sits one home run shy of 25 career home runs.

career hit. The red shirt sophomore also sits one home run shy of 25 career home runs. The third baseman holds Tech’s longest active hitting streak of eight games. The streak is her second longest of the season after recording at least one hit in 12 consecutive games earlier this season.

Addison Leschber holds Tech’s longest active reached safely streak after the first baseman was able to get on base for the 11th straight game on Sunday. The active reached safely streak is Leschber’s longest of the season and the fourth longest for a Yellow Jacket this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After three scoreless innings, Louisville was able to load the bases in the bottom of the fourth before Tech called in Coffield to relieve Johnson. A sac fly sent one run through before the Yellow Jackets could close out the inning.

The Cardinals extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run hit over center field. Watts was sent in to relieve Coffield in the bottom of the fifth before another sac fly sent one additional run across.

Tech saw its lone run of the game come across during the final inning as Medina sent one over the center field wall before Louisville could close the inning.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets return home to host their 2025 NCAA Regional opponent Mercer on April 1 at 6 p.m. before welcoming Boston College for a three-game series April 3-5.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.