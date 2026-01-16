Spring Season Opens at Home Against Georgia State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis serves up the first match of the spring 2026 slate against in-state foe Georgia State Saturday morning at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

GEORGIA TECH (0-0) vs. GEORGIA STATE (0-0)

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 | 10 a.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Promotions: Punch Card Promo

The Yellow Jackets are back on home court following a 14-12 spring 2025 record that featured a 25th-consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and a first round victory over Iowa. Tech went 7-3 at home and are led by returners Alejandra Cruz (senior), Given Roach (junior) and sophomores Taly Licht and Olivia Carneiro. Joining the returning Jackets are three freshmen, Sabritt Dozier, Eleni Karantali and Seri Nayuki.

Georgia State takes the court coming off a 6-13 season a year ago including a 1-9 record on the road. GSU’s season concluded in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament in a 4-1 defeat to Arkansas State. The Yellow Jackets hold a 26-4 series advantage over the Panthers, having secured each of the last 14. Tech is 23-1 against the in-state opponent at home.

Full Steam Ahead

