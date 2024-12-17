Softball Single Game Tickets Now Available

Students may receive free admission to regular season home games while seats remain available by showing a valid BuzzCard at the entrance.

THE FLATS – A variety of ticket options for the 2025 softball season are now available to Tech softball fans as single game tickets went live on Tuesday. Fans can now select between single game tickets, full season tickets, and the ACC Sunday Pack plan.

Georgia Tech enters its eighth season under coach Aileen Morales, bringing back 12 returners from the 2024 team. Tech’s group of returners is joined by the Yellow Jackets’ recent recruiting class, composed of 10 newcomers joining the collegiate ranks along with two transfers that bring years of Power 4 experience.

2025 Schedule Highlights:

Tech begins the 2025 season hosting the 26th Annual Buzz Classic, featuring Belmont, EKU, and WKU Feb. 7-9.

The Yellow Jackets get their first chance on the road in a midweek clash with Kennesaw State. A rematch between Tech and Kennesaw will take place Feb. 25 at Mewborn Field.

Georgia Tech remains on the road to participate in The Snowman tournament hosted by Mississippi State Feb. 14-16.

Before hosting the Kennesaw rematch, the White & Gold will hold the I-75 Tournament which will feature six games at Mewborn Field, against four different opponents (Kentucky, Coastal, Memphis, and Dayton).

The Yellow Jackets conference slate features matchups against 2024 ranked opponents including No. 4 Stanford (Feb. 28-March 2), No. 14 Florida State (Apr. 18-20), No. 13 Georgia (Apr. 23), and No. 24 Clemson (Apr. 25-27).

14-16 will be the Yellow Jackets’ first ACC test on the road as they play California for the first time since the 2017 season

After some time on the west coast, its back to the east coast to play the Panthers in Pittsburg in hopes of taking the series for the third consecutive season.

The Yellow Jackets will take advantage of an ACC bye week and host previously No. 7 Oklahoma State (March 27-28) and Penn State (March 30).

Before resuming ACC play, Tech hosts Mercer for a single Tuesday match before getting back to ACC play against Syracuse (Apr. 4-6).

Tech will play its final road series Apr. 18-20 against UNC before capping the 2025 regular season at Mewborn field against Clemson.

Georgia Tech’s midweek non-conference opponents include Troy (Feb. 19), Auburn (March 12), Saint Mary’s (March 18), Georgia Southern (Apr. 1), and Jax State (Apr. 8).

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.