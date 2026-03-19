Softball Returns to Mewborn to Host No. 20 Duke

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (17-13, 5-4 ACC) returns to Mewborn following a four-game road stand to host No. 20 Duke on The Flats for a three-game series.

Game Information

Friday vs. No. 20 Duke | 6 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Saturday vs. No. 20 Duke | 3 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Sunday vs. No. 20 Duke | 4 p.m. | TV: ACCN | Live Stats

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in the Family Housing deck with fans being able to start parking two hours prior to first pitch. Be advised, fans parking on Fowler Street or 8th Street may be subject to ticketing.

Storylines

Tech enters the three-game series coming off a 5-1 Wednesday loss to No. 13 UgA. Wednesday’s road game against No. 13 UgA was Tech’s 12 th match up against a top-25 ranked opponent.

match up against a top-25 ranked opponent. Tech’s most recent 7-5 win over No. 14 Virginia is Tech’s second ranked win of the season after collecting its first ranked win of the year against No. 25 Clemson.

The Saturday win over Virginia was Tech’s first win over the Cavaliers since its 6-5 win during the 2024 season, and its first road win over UVA since its 5-2 win during the 2023 season.

Tech’s 10-inning win was its ninth game within the complete 103 game series against Virginia that saw extra innings. Of those nine games, Tech now has four extra inning wins.

Saturday’s game was Tech’s first extra-inning game since the Jackets fell 5-4 in eight innings against Florida Atlantic during the 2025 NCAA Regionals. The 10-innings are the longest game Tech softball has seen since its 4-1 win against NC State in 11 innings.

Addison Leschber and Raegan Wall led the team in runs scored with two apiece while Holly Medina, Alyssa Willer, Reese Hunter, and Abby McKinnis all recorded on run each.

Hunter recorded Tech’s lone home run of the weekend, bringing her to seven home runs this season and tying Willer for the home run leader position.

Tech has recorded at least one home run in 19 of its 30 total games played so far this season. Of those 19 games, 12 games have seen multiple home runs recorded. The Yellow Jackets so far this season have not gone more than one game without hitting at least one home run and saw a home run streak of six games back in February.

Wall, Willer, Medina and Gracyn Tucker recorded four hits apiece against the Cavaliers with Wall leading the group batting wise with a .500 batting average.

Willer sits atop Tech’s offensive stats in nearly every category including runs (22), hits (36), doubles (7), home runs (7), RBI (30), and total bases (64).

Series Notes

Tech trails the overall series against Duke, 12-2, as well as holds a 6-0 losing records while hosting the Blue Devils on The Flats.

Tech has not taken on Duke since the 2023 season. The last time Tech hosted Duke was during the 2019 and 2022 seasons, both of which saw the Yellow Jackets drop the three-game series.

The Yellow Jackets enter the series looking to get their first ever home win against the Blue Devils and their first win over Duke since 2018.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.