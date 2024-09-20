Softball Prepares to Begin Fall Competition

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball will begin its 2024 Fall slate tomorrow with a pair of games against West Georgia and Northeast Alabama Community College in Oxford, Ala. The games open up an eight-game fall schedule featuring four games at Mewborn Field.

Fall Schedule

vs. NACC (Oxford, Ala.) – Saturday, Sept. 21 – 11 am West Georgia (Oxford, Ala.) – Saturday, Sept. 21 – 4 pm Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.) – Saturday, Sept. 28 – 11 am Lipscomb (Knoxville, Tenn.) – Saturday, Sept. 28 – 1:30 pm Middle Tennessee – Sunday, Sept. 29 – 1 pm (10 innings) North Georgia – Friday, Oct. 4 – 5 pm (10 innings) Jacksonville St. – Friday, Oct. 18 – 5 pm (10 innings) Troy – Sunday, Oct. 20 – 2 pm (10 innings)

*all times ET

The Jackets return 13 members of the 2024 squad, including key offensive contributors Ella Edgmon, Paige Vukadinovich, Reese Hunter, Grace Connelly and Jayden Gailey. Tech returns its top two pitchers from the spring with Sophia Voyles and Kinsey Norton gearing up for their senior seasons.

Tech welcomes in 10 additions for the 2024-25 campaign, including the highest rated recruiting class in the conference according to Extra Innings Softball. In addition to the talented group of freshmen, Tech signed a pair of transfers: senior outfielder Eliana Gottlieb from Oregon State and sophomore infielder Addison Leschber from Minnesota.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.