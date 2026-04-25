Softball Falls Short of Saturday Comeback Against No. 13 Florida State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (29-25, 10-13 ACC) was unable to pull off the game two comeback as it fell 4-3 on Saturday evening to No. 13 Florida State (42-7, 17-3 ACC).

Sydnie Watts made her 15th start, 23rd appearance, on Saturday night against the ranked Florida State Seminoles.

made her 15th start, 23rd appearance, on Saturday night against the ranked Florida State Seminoles. The sophomore finished the day tying her season high for strikeouts (4) after facing a career high 30 batters across a career high 6.1 innings pitched.

Kenley Hilleary made her 26th relief appearance, 28th appearance, in the seventh inning to help Tech get back up to bat for the final time. The senior finished the day facing only two batters and throwing just five pitches.

made her 26th relief appearance, 28th appearance, in the seventh inning to help Tech get back up to bat for the final time. The senior finished the day facing only two batters and throwing just five pitches. Hilleary has been Tech’s most utilized relief pitcher of the season. She sits as the only pitcher on Tech’s pitching staff to see 10 or more relief appearances.

Gracyn Tucker led the Yellow Jackets’ offense with one run, two hits, three RBI, and one home run.

led the Yellow Jackets’ offense with one run, two hits, three RBI, and one home run. The fifth inning home run was her 17th of the season and the 31st of her career. She continues to lead Tech in home runs while also ranked fourth in the ACC.

Her three RBI in game two marked her 11th multi-RBI game of the season, making her tied with Addison Leschber for the second most multi-RBI games this season. Tucker’s pair of knocks also brought her to 18 multi-hit games this season, putting her just behind Alyssa Willer, who leads Tech with 19 multi-hit games.

for the second most multi-RBI games this season. Tucker’s pair of knocks also brought her to 18 multi-hit games this season, putting her just behind who leads Tech with 19 multi-hit games. Defensively, Tucker recorded two assists on Saturday, bringing her to over 100 assists this season (101). This mark surpasses her 2025 season assist mark of 95. The third baseman has the potential to record the most assists in a single season since 2016 if she can pass Jin Sileo’ s 117 assists from the 2024 season.

s 117 assists from the 2024 season. Behind the plate, Reese Hunter caught her 11th runner stealing of the season. The senior sat third in the ACC going into game two of the series with Florida State.

caught her 11th runner stealing of the season. The senior sat third in the ACC going into game two of the series with Florida State. Tech held Florida State to one of its tightest games of the season and is the only unranked team to keep the Seminoles within one run this season.

After selling out the three-game series earlier this month, Georgia Tech softball saw back-to-back season high attendance numbers on Friday and Saturday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game two began with the Seminoles striking first as one run came across in the top of the first off a pair of singles combined with a wild pitch.

The second inning saw Florida State extend its lead with three runs on four hits before Tech was able to leave one Seminole on base. The Jackets were able to get the final out of the inning thanks to Hunter and Emma Simon who were able to connect and catch the runner attempting to steal second.

who were able to connect and catch the runner attempting to steal second. Both teams posted zeros in the third and fourth innings before Tech forced Florida State to stack one more zero in the top of the fifth. The Yellow Jackets were able to bring the game within one run with three runs on two hits. With two runners on base, Tucker slammed one over the center field wall off a 2-2 count, bringing Simon and Medina home with her.

Tech and Florida State traded hits and both had runners left on base through the sixth and seventh innings, but neither was able get any additional runs on the board.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will conclude their final ACC series against the No. 13 Seminoles on Sunday at 1 p.m. starting with a pregame senior ceremony to honor the program’s five graduating seniors. Fans can stream game three of the series on ACCNX.

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.