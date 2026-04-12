Softball Closes Time in Iowa with 10-1 Win in Rematch Against the Jackrabbits

IOWA CITY, IOWA – Georgia Tech softball (26-22, 8-10 ACC) capped its weeklong break from conference play with a 10-1 five-inning win over South Dakota State (22-24, 5-4 Summit) on Sunday morning.

QUICK HITS

Makayla Coffield made her third start, 18 th appearance of the season, on Sunday and was nothing short of solid in the circle. The leftie recorded a season high four strikeouts against 11 batters faced across 2.0 innings of work.

made her third start, 18 appearance of the season, on Sunday and was nothing short of solid in the circle. The leftie recorded a season high four strikeouts against 11 batters faced across 2.0 innings of work. Alyssa Willer was a catalyst for Tech’s offense in the final game of the tournament as she recorded two home runs, three hits, and four RBI. Her three hits bring the sophomore to 96 career hits.

was a catalyst for Tech’s offense in the final game of the tournament as she recorded two home runs, three hits, and four RBI. Her three hits bring the sophomore to 96 career hits. Her first home run was solo style while her second dinger delivered three RBI.

The left fielder’s four RBI were enough to tie her season high for RBI, set originally against FIU during the Florida Tournament (Feb. 14).

Willer’s pair of homers on Sunday level the sophomore with Addison Leschber for second on the team in home runs this season (12). Both Jackets sit behind Gracyn Tucker whose solo home run in the third inning put her at 15 this season.

for second on the team in home runs this season (12). Both Jackets sit behind whose solo home run in the third inning put her at 15 this season. Kenley Hilleary made her 23 rd relief appearance of the season, 25 th appearance of the season, to relieve Coffield in the third. She went on to record three strikeouts against 11 batters faced across 3.0 innings pitched.

made her 23 relief appearance of the season, 25 appearance of the season, to relieve Coffield in the third. She went on to record three strikeouts against 11 batters faced across 3.0 innings pitched. Hilleary remains Tech’s go-to relief pitcher as she leads the team in relief appearances (23), second for ERA (3.65) and strikeouts (46) and third on the team in innings pitched (56.2).

Tech now sits with a 2-1 overall record against South Dakota State, with all three games being played at neutral sites.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tech started the rematch against South Dakota State with two runs on four hits in the opening half inning. Willer immediately tacked one on the board with a home run over right center. Holly Medina and Reese Hunter both got on base with singles before a single from Vukadinovich sent Medina running home.

both got on base with singles before a single from Vukadinovich sent Medina running home. The Jackrabbits were able to score their lone run of the game in the bottom of the first as their first batter of the day was brought home from second off a single to left field.

Both teams held their respective totals through the second as Tech had two left on base while South Dakota State had three. Despite facing six batters, Coffield was responsible for all three outs in the second as she caught one looking and two swinging while only surrendering a few singles.

The Yellow Jackets went on to stack six runs on four hits and one South Dakota State error in the top of the third. Four runs came across via home runs from both Tucker (1) and Willer’s (3) batting but not before Wall’s single to center field helped two runs come across. The designated player’s knock came with the bases loaded and was enough to advance both Vukadinovich and Madi Duffel safely home.

Hilleary relieved Coffield in the bottom of the third and caught two of her five batters faced in the third swinging.

The professional thief Vukadinovich went to work in the fourth as she not only hit a single to get on base but stole second and stole home to give Tech the eight-run lead. Hilleary went on the only surrender one hit in the bottom of the fourth, collecting one more strikeout in the process.

Wall recorded her second hit of the day which arguably could’ve resulted in an in the park home run but ended up being a triple to left field. She was brought home shortly after as Holly Medina grounded out to first base for the second out of the inning. The Yellow Jackets went on to get the final three outs quickly, denying the Jackrabbits another chance to even get on base

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets are set to return to The Flats to host Georgia Southern on Wednesday (April 15) at 6 p.m. before once again taking to the road, this time to play No. Virginia Tech April 17-19.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.