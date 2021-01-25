Softball Announces 2021 Schedule

Full Schedule | Support The Swarm | Mew Crew
THE FLATS – Highlighted by six home weekends, including five ACC series, Georgia Tech softball announced its schedule for the 2021 regular season on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets open the season with a big opening weekend Buzz Classic on Feb. 12-14, featuring doubleheaders against Boise State and Radford, before the crosstown Sunday showdown against Georgia State. The White and Gold will then host Miami (Ohio), Kennesaw State and archrival Georgia on Feb. 26-28.
The ACC slate begins with Florida State and Clemson in town for the opening ACC Pod weekend on Feb. 18-21. Georgia Tech will play three games against both the Seminoles and Tigers in a NCAA Super Regional format, where one team will be home on game 1 and then game 3. Virginia Tech will also be in town to play FSU and Clemson, but Tech will wait to play the Hokies until April 16-18.
The rest of the ACC schedule will feature four-game series against each opponent.
2021 Schedule Highlights:
- Five home conference weekends against six ACC teams for a total of 22 home ACC games in 2021;
- Features four weekends against 2019 NCAA Regional teams overall, including Super Regional participant and defending ACC Champion Florida State during the ACC Opening Weekend, who finished 2020 ranked No. 10 in the country by all major polls;
- Hosts 2019 NCAA Regional team Boise State in a doubleheader on Feb. 12;
- Also travels to face Virginia Tech (April 16-18), who ranked No. 16 at the end of 2020 by USA Today/NFCA;
- Faces three teams ranked in the top-30 in RPI last season – Virginia Tech (9), Florida State (29), NC State (30);
- Plays six teams overall who finished with 30 or more wins and two teams with more than 45 wins in 2019.
The ACC Championship Tournament will be held in Louisville, Ky., beginning Wednesday, May 12.
The Jackets were 12-11 overall and 2-1 in ACC play when the 2020 season was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tech’s last game was an 11-1 rout over Mercer on March 11.
ATTENDANCE AT MEWBORN FIELD
Games this season at Mewborn Field will not be open to the general public. Attendance in 2021 will be limited to Mew Crew members, students, and player guests. Mewborn Field will operate at a reduced capacity with social distancing and face coverings required for everyone in attendance. More information on student attendance for each game will be communicated closer to the season. Softball fans who are unable to attend games during the 2021 season can continue to support the Jackets and help Tech athletics navigate the significant financial challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic by investing in a gift to the Support The Swarm Fund and/or by supporting the softball program through the Mew Crew.
GEORGIA TECH 2021 SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
|Dates
|Opponent
|Feb. 12
|BOISE STATE (DH)
|Feb. 13
|RADFORD (DH)
|Feb. 14
|GEORGIA STATE
|Feb. 18-21
|ACC POD (vs. Florida State*, Clemson*)
|Feb. 26
|MIAMI (OHIO) (DH)
|Feb. 27
|KENNESAW STATE
|Feb. 28
|GEORGIA
|March 5-7
|at NC State*
|March 12-14
|PITTSBURGH*
|March 19-21
|NOTRE DAME*
|March 26-28
|at North Carolina*
|April 1-3
|at Syracuse*
|April 9-11
|LOUISVILLE*
|April 16-18
|at Virginia Tech*
|April 21
|at Troy
|April 30-May 2
|VIRGINIA*
|May 12-15
|ACC Tournament (Louisville, Ky.)
