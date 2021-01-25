Softball Announces 2021 Schedule

Full Schedule | Support The Swarm | Mew Crew

THE FLATS – Highlighted by six home weekends, including five ACC series, Georgia Tech softball announced its schedule for the 2021 regular season on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets open the season with a big opening weekend Buzz Classic on Feb. 12-14, featuring doubleheaders against Boise State and Radford, before the crosstown Sunday showdown against Georgia State. The White and Gold will then host Miami (Ohio), Kennesaw State and archrival Georgia on Feb. 26-28.

The ACC slate begins with Florida State and Clemson in town for the opening ACC Pod weekend on Feb. 18-21. Georgia Tech will play three games against both the Seminoles and Tigers in a NCAA Super Regional format, where one team will be home on game 1 and then game 3. Virginia Tech will also be in town to play FSU and Clemson, but Tech will wait to play the Hokies until April 16-18.

The rest of the ACC schedule will feature four-game series against each opponent.