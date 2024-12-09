Softball ACC Sunday Pack Now Available

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball fans can now purchase an ACC Sunday Pack, ensuring Yellow Jacket fan their spot at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field for four Atlantic Coast Conference Sunday contests for just $32.
Fans will be able to enjoy general admission seating for top tier ACC matchups against Stanford (March 2), NC State (March 9), Syracuse (Apr. 6), and Clemson (Apr. 27).
Fans can now select between Full Season Ticket Membership and ACC Sunday Pack plans:
ACC Sunday Pack Benefits:
- Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Sunday throughout the season at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field!
- Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting four (4) games for just $32.
Full Season Ticket Membership Benefits:
- Best Seats in the Park: Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech fights for its 30th ACC Tournament appearance.
- Best Value: Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $80!
Georgia Tech enters its eighth season under coach Aileen Morales, bringing back 12 returners from the 2024 team. Tech’s group of returners is complimented by the Yellow Jackets’ recent recruiting class, composed of 12 high caliber new Jackets. The class consists of 10 newcomers joining the collegiate ranks along with two transfers that bring years of Power 4 experience.
2024 Schedule Highlights:
- Holds two home tournaments featuring Belmont, Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Kentucky, Coastal Carolina, and Dayton.
- Hosts four Atlantic Coast Conference series, including 2024 NCAA Regional participants Clemson, Cal, Florida St., and Stanford.
- Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate: The Yellow Jackets host a ranked Bulldogs team in a midweek clash, Apr. 23.
- Also hosts in-state foes Georgia Southern (April 1), Kennesaw State (Feb. 25) and Mercer (March 25).
- Plays eight teams ranked in the top-25 RPI last season, including six top-50 teams at home.
