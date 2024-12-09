Softball ACC Sunday Pack Now Available

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball fans can now purchase an ACC Sunday Pack, ensuring Yellow Jacket fan their spot at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field for four Atlantic Coast Conference Sunday contests for just $32.

Fans will be able to enjoy general admission seating for top tier ACC matchups against Stanford (March 2), NC State (March 9), Syracuse (Apr. 6), and Clemson (Apr. 27).

Fans can now select between Full Season Ticket Membership and ACC Sunday Pack plans:

ACC Sunday Pack Benefits:

Guarantee your seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Sunday throughout the season at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting four (4) games for just $32.

Full Season Ticket Membership Benefits: