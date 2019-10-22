Single Game Tickets on Sale for Women’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Single game tickets for the 2019-20 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season are on sale now.

Single game ticket prices are set for $7 for adults, $5 for youth (ages 18 and under)/senior (ages 55 and older) and $3 for groups (10+ people). Fans can get their first look at the 2019-20 Yellow Jackets on Wed., Oct. 30 when Tech welcomes Clayton State for an exhibition contest at 7 p.m. Admission to the exhibition contest will be free for all fans.

The official tip-off of the season will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5 when Tech hosts Houston at 7 p.m. Several ticket promotions are scheduled for season, highlighted by Sunday home games marked as ‘Kids Days’ in which all fans ages 18 and under receive free admission.

Additional ticket promotions slated for the season include:

-Nov. 10 – Military Appreciation Day – all Military personnel with their Military ID receive free admission

-Nov. 20 – Fansgiving – fans who donate a canned good item will receive $2 discounted ticket

-Dec. 15 – Ugly Holiday Sweater – fans who wear an ugly holiday sweater will receive a $2 discounted ticket

Already having surpassed last year’s season ticket numbers, fans can continue to purchase season ticket packages for the 2019-20 women’s basketball season for as low as $65 per seat and $150 for courtside seats. Current men’s basketball season ticket holders can purchase women’s basketball season tickets at a discounted rate of $30 per seat.

For additional information on women’s basketball tickets, please call 1-888-TECHTIX (1-888-832-4849) or visit ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

