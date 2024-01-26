Signees Named to Atlanta Tipoff Top 40 List

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball’s four-member signing class for the 2024-25 season were all named to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s High School Late-Season 40 list, as announced by the organization.

The lists were compiled by the Atlanta Tipoff Club Girls and Boys Selection Committees. In March, the organization will reveal Miss and Mr. Georgia, along with the metro Players of the Year, All-Metro team and Coach of the Year honors.

Tech’s recruiting class, ranked No. 19 by ESPN, consists of four locals to the Atlanta area – Dani Carnegie (Conyers, Ga./Grayson High School), Gabbie Grooms (Sharpsburg, Ga./Landmark Christian), Tianna Thompson (Mableton, Ga./The Galloway School) and Chazadi “Chit Chat” Wright (Decatur, Ga./Wesleyan).

A local native of Conyers, Ga., Carnegie has helped Grayson High School to an outstanding season, currently remaining undefeated at 20-0. The Rams jumped nine spots in the MaxPreps Top 25 last week to No. 9 after handling No. 4 IMG Academy with Carnegie playing a huge role in the victory, dropping 30 points, six assists and four steals. Through the team’s first 19 games, Carnegie was averaging 19.0 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals per game.

The four-star recruit is ranked the second-highest in the state of Georgia and No. 48 overall by ESPN HoopGurlz. A first team 6A all-State honoree by the Atlanta Journal Constitution in 2022, Carnegie is just a mere 108 points away from hitting 2,000-career points and 150 rebounds away from 1,000. She played AAU basketball for FBC Supreme Team with fellow signee, Wright.

The 2023 AJC 2A Player of the Year, Grooms has earned several accolades during her high school career, including Class A Private All-State second team honors in 2022. A prolific scorer at Landmark Christian, Grooms has amassed over 1,000-career points and was the Region 5 Class 2A Player of the Year in 2023. She is rated a four-star recruit by Prospects Nation and played AAU basketball for Southeast All-Stars, alongside fellow signee, Thompson.

Thompson helped The Galloway School to a 2023 state runner-up finish and has earned AJC Class A Private all-State first- and second-team honors in 2022 and 2021, respectively. She has also been named the Region 6B Class A-DI Region Player of the Year in 2023. Thompson is rated a four-star recruit by Prospects Nation.

A two-time all-State honoree by the AJC, Wright earned first-team 3A all-State in 2023 and first-team Class A Private all-State in 2022. She has also earned Region 7 Class 3A Region Player of the Year honors, having scored over 1,000-career points at Wesleyan. She is a four-star recruit by ESPN HoopsGurlz.

Earlier this month, all four signees were also named McDonald’s All-American nominees. To view the complete list of Atlanta Tipoff Club’s late-season top 40, please click here.

