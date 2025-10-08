Shokry and Schoenmakers Qualify For ITA Regionals Main Draw

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team claimed five singles wins to kickoff the 2025 ITA Southeast Regional Championships on Wednesday afternoon.

The Jackets began the day with straight-set victories for all three singles entries in the first round. Owen DeMuth handled his match 6-4, 6-2 before Elias Shokry replicated the same scoreline in his match at 6-2, 6-4. Freshman Hidde Schoenmakers controlled the first set 6-2 before fighting through to clinch the match off a second-set tiebreaker.

Schoenmakers and Shokry each knocked off top-seeded Seminoles in straight sets to propel themselves into the third round. Richard Biagiotti dropped to Kennesaw State’s Leon Peranovic in two frames while DeMuth forced a third set before falling in the final set.

Schoenmakers and Shokry will begin their runs in the singles main draw tomorrow. Both players are tasked with top-10 seeded players.

ITA Southeast Regional Championships – Singles Qualifying First Round

Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Kyvan Rietkerk (KENNST) 6-4, 6-2

Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Kyle Piqueras (UNF) 6-2, 7-6 (5)

Elias Shorky (GT) def. Enrique Pena (UNF) 6-2, 6-4

ITA Southeast Regional Championships – Singles Qualifying Second Round

Ettore Danesi (USF) def. Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-0, 4-6, 7-5

Leon Peranovic (KENNST) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-4, 6-4

Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Oren Ezerzer (FSU) 7-5, 6-3

Elias Shokry (GT) def. Jan Sebesta (FSU) 6-1, 6-0

ITA Southeast Regional Championships – Singles Qualifying Second Round – Consolation

Kyle Piqueras (UNF) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 (8)

