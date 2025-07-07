Seven Jackets Garner All-ACC Academic Team Honors

THE FLATS – For the third consecutive year, Georgia Tech women’s tennis placed seven Yellow Jackets on the 2025 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team, as the conference office announced the honorees on Monday. Georgia Tech is one of only seven schools to place seven or more student-athletes on the prestigious list.

Representing Georgia Tech on the team are Kylie Bilchev (Ipswich, England/Loughborough Amherst School), Olivia Carneiro (São Paulo, Brazil/Colegio Saber), Alejandra Cruz (Mexico City, Mexico/Tec de Monterrey), Taly Licht (Hollywood, Fla./Broward Virtual School), Scarlett Nicholson (Toronto, Canada/Bill Crothers Secondary School), Given Roach (Cheshunt, England/ Loughborough Amherst School) and Kate Sharabura (Atlanta, Ga./Atlanta Classical Academy).

The honor marks the fourth for both Bilchev and Sharabura, thus becoming the first two Yellow Jackets in program history to make the team all four years. Cruz earned a spot on the team for the third time, while Nicholson and Roach become two-time honorees.

Bilchev and Sharabura join an elite list of only eight student-athletes in the league that have earned the recognition for the fourth time in their collegiate careers. Additionally, Georgia Tech is one of only two schools to have two four-time honorees, joining Virginia.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative grade point average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.