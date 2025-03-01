School Record Highlights Day One at ACC Indoor Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Georgia Tech track and field closed out day one at ACC Indoor Championships on Saturday, which was highlighted by a school record in the women’s distance medley relay.

Action started with the women’s 5000m, where Katy Earwood was Tech’s highest finisher, coming in fifth with a personal best time of 16:23.44. Kate Jortberg was close behind in seventh place with a time of 16:39.95. Kenzie Walls rounded out the entries for Tech, coming in ninth with a time of 16:49.89. In the seeded 5000m, Earwood’s time was good for 17th place, while Jortberg finished in 21st and Walls finished 23rd overall.

Devin Wade was the lone Yellow Jacket in the men’s 5000m, coming in 20th with a time of 14:23.91. Wade’s time put him at 35th overall in the seeded 5000m.

Jade Ofotan competed in the 200m prelims, coming in 14th with a personal best 24.15.

In the women’s DMR, the Tech team of Lottie Chappell, Jill Catton, Gracie Marston and Mary Brady set a program record with a 11:12.45, which put them in ninth place.

The men’s team came in 12th in the DMR, with Alex Thomas, Parker Buchheit, Kamren Kennedy and Charlie Smith recording a time of 9:47.04.

Tech had entries in two field events in Saturday’s action – the men’s weight throw and the men’s high jump.

In his first ACC Indoors, freshman Tahir Hines placed 13th, with a distance of 17.82m.

In the high jump, Omar Arnaout finished 11th, clearing a height of 2.03m.

Tech continues action at ACC Indoor Championships on Saturday, with Tech’s first event of the day starting at 1 p.m., with Kendall Ward competing in the women’s high jump.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com