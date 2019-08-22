Sarah Bates Granted Immediate Eligibility

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball player Sarah Bates, a 5-9 redshirt-sophomore guard who transferred from Kansas State, has received NCAA approval, waiving her required year of residency and will be eligible immediately to compete for the Yellow Jackets.

Bates transferred to Tech over the summer after spending last season at Kansas State, where she redshirted due to NCAA transfer rules after playing her freshman season at UC Santa Barbara (2017-18). During her inaugural collegiate season with the Gauchos, Bates played in 29 games with 25 starts and averaged 10.9 points per game, ranking 14th in the Big West Conference in scoring.

She shot 41.2 percent from three-point range, going 61-for-148 to lead UC Santa Barbara and rank fourth in the Big West in three-point field goals made. She finished the season with 82 assists, 69 rebounds, 17 steals and 16 double-figure scoring games, including four games with 20 or more points. She opened her collegiate career scoring 25 points at Northern Arizona and matched her season-high again at UC Davis later in the season.

A native of Fresno, Calif., Bates was a four-year varsity letterwinner at Clovis West High School where she was a four-time All-TRAC honoree, three-time All-CIF selection and an All-State choice as a senior. After leading the Golden Eagles to a 34-2 record and the CIF Open Division State Championship as a senior, Bates graduated ranking third all-time in scoring and fourth all-time in assists in school history.

