Rutledge Named Third Lombardi Award Semifinalist in Tech History

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.) has been selected as one of 13 semifinalists for the 2025 Lombardi Award. The Lombardi Award honors college football’s top lineman or linebacker.

A 6-foot-4, 330-pound senior, Rutledge is one of only three offensive linemen on the list of 13 semifinalists and the only guard. He is only the third Lombardi Award semifinalist in Georgia Tech history and the first Yellow Jacket to earn the distinction since DL Coleman Rudolph in 1992. DL Rock Perdoni was a finalist for the first-ever Lombardi Award in 1970.

Rutledge is the leader of a Georgia Tech offensive front that has paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to rank 10th nationally in total offense (482.1 ypg), 13th in rushing offense (221.0 ypg) and tied for sixth with just six sacks allowed through nine games.

Individually, Rutledge has started all nine games at right guard and has allowed just one quarterback hurry and no sacks this season. Among guards that have played at least 80% of his teams snaps this season, Rutledge ranks among the nation’s top 10 guards in run blocking (fourth) and pass blocking (t-10th), according to Pro Football Focus. He was named midseason all-America by The Athletic and Athlon. A 2024 first-team all-American, Rutledge is looking to become the first Yellow Jacket to be named all-America in consecutive years since OL Omoregie Uzzi in 2011 and 2012.

Rutledge is joined by Texas Tech DE David Bailey, Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr., Ohio State DE Caden Curry, Utah OT Spencer Fano, Indiana LB Aiden Fisher, Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell, Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor, Ohio State LB Avrell Reese, Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez, Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers, Ohio State LB Sonny Styles and Oregon DE Matayo Uiagalelei as this year’s Lombardi Award semifinalists.

The 2025 Lombardi Award will be presented on Dec. 10 in Houston. Since its inception in 1970, the Lombardi Award annually honors the college football lineman or linebacker who embodies the discipline, character and excellence of legendary coach Vince Lombardi.

Rutledge and the No. 16/14 Yellow Jackets (8-1, 5-1 ACC) return to action on Saturday, Nov. 15 when they travel to Boston College for their final road game of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets' final regular-season home game of 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field:

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary)

