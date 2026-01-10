Rothwell Smashes School Record at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team finished its dual meet at Alabama, dropping both decisions, 205-93 for the men and 233-66 on the women’s side. Vivien Rothwell set a new school record in the 100-yard backstroke to overtake her previous benchmark by 0.23 seconds.

Rothwell came into the contest with the program best time in the 100-yard backstroke and left with an even better standard. The junior swam out to a 25.28 on her opening lap before finishing strong at 27.44 on her final lap to record a 52.72 time.

Rothwell now holds the top-two times in the women’s 100-yard backstroke discipline for the school and holds four of the top-10 best marks.

Tobin Uhl notched the 200-yard breaststroke race victory ahead of a pack of Alabama swimmers. Uhl swam out to a 1:58.09, finishing a tenth of a second clear of Alabama’s Colin Cosgrove. The freshman secured his fifth race win of the season and has won all four 200-yard breaststroke dual meet races he’s competed in.

Max Fowler returned in his first competitive diving session of the calendar year and resumed his winning ways. He swept both the one-meter, 360.23, and three-meter, 381.90, diving contests. His one-meter performance was the eighth-highest score in program history, etching his fourth top-10 performance into the record books.

Phoebe Wright put down another dominant time in the 200-yard backstroke event at 1:54.59, the second-best time in school history. Wright now holds all of the top-five best Tech performances in the discipline, the only swimmer to hold the feat in the current Tech record book.

The women’s relays teams enjoyed strong performances in the 400-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay. Both of the A-teams set top-10 program times, 3:37.94 is now the fifth-best time in the 400-yard medley relay while 1:31.09 secured the seventh-best 200-yard freestyle relay time.

The Jackets claimed 24 top-three finishes across 32 total events

Georgia Tech will be back in action next weekend to face #-/20 Duke on the road in a conference battle on Saturday, January 17. Diving is set to begin at 10 a.m. before swimming follows at 11 a.m.

