Road Tournament Ends in Loss to No. 5 Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – Georgia Tech softball (6-6) capped the Florida Classic Tournament with one final game against No. 5 Florida (12-0) that resulted in a 5-1 loss on Sunday afternoon.

QUICK HITS

Addison Leschber scored Tech’s lone run on Sunday with her third home run of the season, her 18 th of her career. Leschber stands as one of six Yellow Jackets to have hit more than one home run so far this season.

scored Tech’s lone run on Sunday with her third home run of the season, her 18 of her career. Leschber stands as one of six Yellow Jackets to have hit more than one home run so far this season. Gracyn Tucker currently leads Tech in home runs with four while Leschber and Alyssa Willer sit just behind her with three each.

currently leads Tech in home runs with four while Leschber and sit just behind her with three each. Leschber recorded a season high for total bases for the third time this season after recording four total bases against FIU (2/13), Marshall (2/14), and most recently Florida (2/15).

Reese Hunter saw her fourth multi-hit game of the season with two against the Gators on Sunday. Hunter’s four multi-hit games are tied with Tucker for second most multi-hit games this season behind Willer who leads Tech with five.

saw her fourth multi-hit game of the season with two against the Gators on Sunday. Hunter’s four multi-hit games are tied with Tucker for second most multi-hit games this season behind Willer who leads Tech with five. Willer extended all of her game streaks through the Florida Classic including her now 12-game reached base streak and her seven-game hit streak. Willer is the only Yellow Jacket to have reached base in every game played so far this season.

The Yellow Jackets recorded their fifth double play of the season on Sunday via Tucker, Lechber, and Madi Duffel .

. Tech’s third baseman Tucker leads the team in double plays turned with four while first baseman Leschber is just behind her with three.

Sydnie Watts saw her fifth start of the season in the rematch with Florida and collected one strikeout against 16 batters across 3.0 innings pitched. Makayla Coffield relieved Watts for her fourth appearance of the season. Coffield finished the day with one strikeout against 13 batters faced across 3.0 innings pitched.

saw her fifth start of the season in the rematch with Florida and collected one strikeout against 16 batters across 3.0 innings pitched. relieved Watts for her fourth appearance of the season. Coffield finished the day with one strikeout against 13 batters faced across 3.0 innings pitched. Tech softball has recorded at least one home run in nine out of 12 games played so far this season. The Yellow Jackets have recorded multiple home runs in six games this year as well.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After scoreless first and second innings for both teams, Florida got on the board in the bottom of the third with a single to second base that allowed one run to safely cross. Watts and the Jackets’ defense went on to leave three runners on base as Willer caught a fly out to left field to close out the third inning.

Leschber put the Jackets on the board with a solo home run over the right field wall in the top of the fourth. Florida responded with a solo home run of its own in the bottom of the inning over left field to force Tech to trail by one.

The hosting Gators extended their lead to four runs in the bottom of the fifth with another solo home run, this time over left center, and a two-run home run over left center.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will return to Mewborn to host College of Charleston, Georgia State, Purdue, and Yale in the I-75 Tournament at Mewborn Field Feb. 19 -22.

