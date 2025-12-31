Reeves Hits Milestone as Tech Falls at No. 6 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Kowacie Reeves Jr. went 5-for-7 from three-point range and recorded his fifth 20-plus point game this season, hitting the 1,000-career points mark, but it wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech dropped a hard-fought 85-79 decision at No. 6/5 Duke on Wednesday afternoon in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The difference in the game came at the free throw line as Tech was 11-for-13 (84.6 percent) to Duke’s 24-for-35 (68.6 percent) showing. The Yellow Jackets bested the Blue Devils from three-point range, hitting 10 for their third game this season with 10 or more. Overall, Tech shot 53.7 percent (29-54) from the field after struggling in the second half at 38.5 percent. Duke shot 44.1 percent in the final 20 minutes and 40.6 overall.
Georgia Tech pushed its lead out to seven, 50-43, early in the second half following a triple from Reeves before Duke answered with a 16-4 run to gain a 59-54 edge with 12:35 to play. But the Jackets did not go away and answered back when Duke regained a seven-point lead with 7:45 on the clock. Using a 7-3 spurt, Tech closed its deficit to 73-70 and Akai Fleming made it a one-point game, 76-75, at the free throw line as time stood at 3:17 to play. It would be the closest Tech would come despite a late rally when Reeves hit his fifth three-pointer of the game with 39.1 seconds on the clock for his 1,000th career point, setting up an 81-78 ballgame.
It was a battle through the opening 20 minutes as neither team led by more than two possessions with the Yellow Jackets holding the largest lead of the half at six. The first six buckets came from three-point distance to open the game before the teams worked through six ties. Trailing by two with 2:03 left, the Jackets scored eight of the final 10 points of the half, fueled by four from Chas Kelley III, to hold the 43-39 halftime lead.
The nation’s leading scorer, Cameron Boozer, finished with a game-high 26 points and was one of five in double-figures for the Blue Devils.
The Jackets open their ACC home slate next, welcoming Boston College to McCamish Pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 3. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.
Kowacie Reeves Jr. hit the 1,000-career points mark with his final three-pointer in the game. (Photo by Keith Lucas)
POSTGAME NOTES
TEAM NOTES
- Georgia Tech fell to 9-5 overall and 0-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play to closeout 2025.
- For the 10th time this season, four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures – Kowacie Reeves Jr. (23), Jaeden Mustaf (11), Chas Kelley III (10) and Lamar Washington (10).
- Georgia Tech hit 10 three-pointers for its third game with at least 10 triples. Kowacie Reeves Jr. led the Jackets from long distance, going 5-for-7, and was one of five Jackets to connect from three-point range.
- Lamar Washington dished out a team-high six assists and Georgia Tech finished with 18 on the day. Georgia Tech has had double-figure assists in every game this season.
- Georgia Tech was 10-for-10 at the free throw line going down the stretch and finished 11-for-13.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Kowacie Reeves Jr. finished with 23 points to hit 1,000 in his career. The redshirt-senior logged his fifth 20-plus point game this season, and eighth of his career.
- Jaeden Mustaf provided a spark off the bench, posting 11 points for his second double-figure scoring outing the season, and 11th of his career.
- Chas Kelley III posted his second-straight double-figure outing, adding 10 points off the bench.
- Lamar Washington closed the game with a free throw to become the fourth Jacket to finish in double-figures, adding 10 points.
