Reeves Hits Milestone as Tech Falls at No. 6 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Kowacie Reeves Jr. went 5-for-7 from three-point range and recorded his fifth 20-plus point game this season, hitting the 1,000-career points mark, but it wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech dropped a hard-fought 85-79 decision at No. 6/5 Duke on Wednesday afternoon in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The difference in the game came at the free throw line as Tech was 11-for-13 (84.6 percent) to Duke’s 24-for-35 (68.6 percent) showing. The Yellow Jackets bested the Blue Devils from three-point range, hitting 10 for their third game this season with 10 or more. Overall, Tech shot 53.7 percent (29-54) from the field after struggling in the second half at 38.5 percent. Duke shot 44.1 percent in the final 20 minutes and 40.6 overall.

Georgia Tech pushed its lead out to seven, 50-43, early in the second half following a triple from Reeves before Duke answered with a 16-4 run to gain a 59-54 edge with 12:35 to play. But the Jackets did not go away and answered back when Duke regained a seven-point lead with 7:45 on the clock. Using a 7-3 spurt, Tech closed its deficit to 73-70 and Akai Fleming made it a one-point game, 76-75, at the free throw line as time stood at 3:17 to play. It would be the closest Tech would come despite a late rally when Reeves hit his fifth three-pointer of the game with 39.1 seconds on the clock for his 1,000th career point, setting up an 81-78 ballgame.

It was a battle through the opening 20 minutes as neither team led by more than two possessions with the Yellow Jackets holding the largest lead of the half at six. The first six buckets came from three-point distance to open the game before the teams worked through six ties. Trailing by two with 2:03 left, the Jackets scored eight of the final 10 points of the half, fueled by four from Chas Kelley III, to hold the 43-39 halftime lead.

The nation’s leading scorer, Cameron Boozer, finished with a game-high 26 points and was one of five in double-figures for the Blue Devils.

The Jackets open their ACC home slate next, welcoming Boston College to McCamish Pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 3. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.