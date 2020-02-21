Red-Hot Jackets Blast Buckeyes in Game 1

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – No. 19 Georgia Tech baseball broke out of the gates on fire and never looked back, using 18 hits to defeat Ohio State 12-4 on Friday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (4-1) were led offensively by a host of bats as seven players finished with multi-hit days, beginning with a five-run third and a four-run fourth. Freshman Drew Compton led the fray with a 4-for-5 outing that included a solo homer in the fourth inning. Junior Michael Guldberg continued his red-hot start to the season with a 3-for-3 afternoon and an RBI – he reached base all five times he came up to the plate.

Junior Baron Radcliff continued his week of solid of hitting, going 2-for-4 with three run homer in the seventh. Also racking up two hits on Friday was Luke Waddell (2-for-4), Tres Gonzalez (2-for-5), Colin Hall (2-for-5) and Jackson Webb (2-for-3).

On the mound for the 19th-ranked Jackets, redshirt senior RHP Jonathan Hughes (2-0) worked a tremendous start, allowing just two runs on five hits over 5.2 innings of work, punching out five on the day. Tech’s bullpen then closed the game by not allowing a single hit the rest of the game as freshman RHP Jackson Finley struck out four and freshmen RHP Brody Westbrooks and RHP Ben King struck out one apiece.

The Buckeyes (2-2) were led at the plate by Zach Dezenzo, who doubled, and Noah West, who homered. Starting RHP Garrett Burhenn (0-2) received the loss after surrendering 11 runs on 14 hits.

The Yellow Jackets return on Saturday, Feb. 22 for Game 2 against Ohio State at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. and is broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech improves to 2-0 when scoring a big inning (four or more runs).

Compton hit his second career home run.

Radcliff hit his first home run of the season and the 17th of his career.

Multimedia:

Postgame Press Conference (Head coach Danny Hall, junior Baron Radcliff)